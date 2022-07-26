ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Kevin Feige wants Ryan Gosling in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

By Celebretainment
thecheyennepost.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Feige would welcome Ryan Gosling to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The 'La La Land' actor has revealed that he is hoping to play Ghost Rider in a future Marvel blockbuster and the Marvel chief would welcome the star because of his huge appeal. Speaking at San Diego...

www.thecheyennepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer confirms Gamora's new role

Marvel Studios didn't hold back in its San Diego Comic-Con slot over the weekend. Led by producer supremo Kevin Feige, Marvel announced a whole bunch of tantalising projects coming up in phases 5 and 6 of the MCU. The studio gave the Hall H crowd a special treat, however, showing...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Polygon

Here’s the official slate for Marvel’s Phase 5 and 6

The upcoming calendar for the Marvel Cinematic Universe has seen a shake-up. The Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever will now be the final installment of the franchise’s Phase 4, and the third Ant-Man and the Wasp movie, Quantumania, will begin Phase 5, Kevin Feige announced Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Cage
Person
Eva Mendes
Person
Kevin Feige
Person
Ryan Gosling
epicstream.com

Hugh Jackman Thinks Bringing Deadpool and Logan to Disney Plus is 'Questionable'

Disney's massive acquisition of Fox brought excitement to the comic book film fandom as it meant that characters like the X-Men and Fantastic Four were finally headed to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, it left some folks incredibly concerned for the R-rated Deadpool franchise given the fact that the House of Mouse has always been conscious of its family-friendly image.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Confirm Deadpool And Logan With Be Disney+’s First R-Rated Movies, And Their Responses Are Classic

Although Disney+ is still largely a family-friendly streaming service, in recent months, more content has been added to the platform that’s specifically targeted at older audiences. For instance, looking at the Marvel realm, shows like Daredevil and Jessica Jones that originated from Netflix can now be viewed on Disney+, though you’ll need to make sure your parental controls are properly set up to make sure the little ones don’t accidentally view these shows. Well, now the platform is getting its first R-rated movies in the form of Deadpool, Deadpool 2 and Logan, and Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have provided some classic responses to that.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Marvel Studios' First X-Men Reboot Casting Reportedly Revealed

Since Disney's massive acquisition of Fox in 2019, fans have been dying to get updates regarding the arrival of the mutants to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and so far, Marvel Studios hasn't given us anything. So far, the only confirmed mutant to be making his MCU crossover is Ryan Reynold's Deadpool.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Film Star#Mcu#Nova
epicstream.com

Kevin Feige Confirms Fantastic Four MCU Reboot Will Not Be an Origin Story

During Marvel Studios' recent San Diego Comic-Con Hall H presentation, Kevin Feige confirmed the November 2024 release date for their Fantastic Four film which is a sign that they are still deep into developing the film as well as searching for a director after Jon Watts' exit months ago. Now, the Marvel Studios boss has given another interesting update on the much-awaited film.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

She-Hulk Breaks the Fourth Wall in New Marvel Trailer

Thanks to last weekend's San Diego Comic-Con panel, we've gotten a lot of updates regarding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with blockbuster movies and Disney+ series arriving in the next few years. Next among them will be She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a live-action series centered around fan-favorite Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). The Comic-Con panel debuted a new teaser trailer for the series, and it happened to provide the first full look at a major part of Jen's MCU debut. As Jen and Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) are having a conversation about her newfound powers, Jen turns to the camera and tells the audience that "he doesn't mean" what he said — and she then is surprised herself that she just said that.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Quentin Tarantino Names The ‘Last Great Movie Star’

Dark, gritty, crude, foul language. These are far from unheard of in cinema history, but Quentin Tarantino in particular has become synonymous with these traits. While Tarantino is known for his action-packed style, the director recognizes Brad Pitt as one of the last big stars in the industry. The two...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

How Arnold Schwarzenegger tricked Stallone into making his worst movie

When it comes to the battle of the brawns, it would be hard to separate Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone, but if it’s brains you’re after, this little trick Arnie played on Sly back in the ’90s puts him in pole position. Apparently, the actors’ intense rivalry over who was the best action movie star was so heated, that Stallone accepted a role in one of the worst movies ever made, just to spite his Austrian adversary.
MOVIES
Floor8

First look at new Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania shared by Marvel

The first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania made its debut on Saturday at the San Diego Comic-Con 2022. During Marvel studio's massive Hall H panel at the Comic-Con, Kevin Feige announced that the upcoming movie is actually the beginning of Phase 5 and that Phase 4 will now end with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Ant-Man 3 changes the MCU "permanently", teases Peyton Reed

The plot for the upcoming Ant-Man film is set to alter the Marvel Cinematic Universe "permanently", director Peyton Reed has revealed. It's an exciting time to be a Marvel fan, with the recent announcement of all the films and TV shows to come during Phase 5 of the MCU, kicking off with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy