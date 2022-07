Two area drivers were involved in a four-vehicle, rear-end type crash, on July 18 along Route 100 in Lowhill Township, Lehigh County. State police at Fogelsville said Wade R. Sulzer, 52, of New Tripoli, driving a 2001 Ford F350 truck, was northbound when his vehicle slid into the back of a 2018 Chevrolet Traverse operated by Charlotte I. Fritz, 52, of New Ringgold, pushing that into the back of a 2013 Toyota Prius driven by Deirdre B. Gonzalez, 27, of Palmerton, which then was pushed into the back of a 2003 Ford F150 truck. The driver of that vehicle was not identified by police.

LEHIGH COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO