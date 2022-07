We all know this time of the year, the end of July, we can easily be sweating away hot & humid days. That won't be the case though today, great news for all of the Ragbrai riders! A light NW breeze will be a great tail wind as the bikers go from Mason City to Charles City today. The forecast remains sunny and comfy across southern Minnesota as well, setting the stage for what I'm calling the best day this summer for Thursdays Downtown in Rochester, as well as Thursdays on Fountain in Albert Lea. Skies stay sunny, and highs will be extremely comfortable in the middle 70s this afternoon. This will also make for a great day out at the Olmsted County Free Fair in Rochester.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 15 HOURS AGO