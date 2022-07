One individual was possibly injured as a result of a two-vehicle accident in Clay County. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened at 10:25 Wednesday morning just east of Spencer at the intersection of Highway 18 and 24t0th Avenue. An investigation determined that 87-year-old Bobby Weatherman of Ruthven was facing southbound in a 1998 Chevrolet C15 at the stop sign waiting to turn east onto Highway 18. Weatherman entered the roadway and struck a 2016 Ford Transit Van driven by 45-year-old Kenneth Branstner of Spirit Lake that was headed west on the highway.

CLAY COUNTY, IA ・ 7 HOURS AGO