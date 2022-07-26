OBN: Investigations, Overdoses Involving Fentanyl Are On The Rise Statewide

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said the number of fentanyl investigations and overdoses are increasing across the state.

OBN is reporting a 500% increase in overdoses due to fentanyl over the last three years.

Agents said that's primarily synthetic opioids from the black market.

“We have had from around 50 overdoses in 2019 to 150 in 2020 (and) in 2021 around 299,” OBN public information officer Mark Woodward said. “And for 2022, we’re on pace to potentially break that record for 299 of last year for the most fentanyl overdoses in a single year.”

The agency said it is working alongside mental health partners to help people addicted to opioids and others seeking illegal drugs.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention nationally, the latest data indicates overdose deaths from opioids increased to over 75,000 in the 12-month period ending in April 2021.