ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

OBN: Investigations, Overdoses Involving Fentanyl Are On The Rise Statewide

By News 9
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GPT6p_0gtClbmi00

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said the number of fentanyl investigations and overdoses are increasing across the state.

OBN is reporting a 500% increase in overdoses due to fentanyl over the last three years.

Agents said that's primarily synthetic opioids from the black market.

“We have had from around 50 overdoses in 2019 to 150 in 2020 (and) in 2021 around 299,” OBN public information officer Mark Woodward said. “And for 2022, we’re on pace to potentially break that record for 299 of last year for the most fentanyl overdoses in a single year.”

The agency said it is working alongside mental health partners to help people addicted to opioids and others seeking illegal drugs.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention nationally, the latest data indicates overdose deaths from opioids increased to over 75,000 in the 12-month period ending in April 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Oklahoma Dept. of Corrections takes precautions to protect inmates, employees during heat wave

Staff members with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections are working to protect inmates and employees from this summer’s dangerous temperatures. Special attention is placed upon at-risk inmates, including those 55 and older, chronically ill, or those on mental health medications. “We have procedures in place where medical does a follow up every four hours,” Joseph Harp Warden Luke Pettigrew said. “And we have security staff going around as well. Checking on them and making ice available for them as well.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
KAKE TV

2 arrested after toddler's burned remains found in Oklahoma

SEMINOLE, Okla. (KAKE) - Authorities in Oklahoma have arrested two people after a toddler's burned remains were found Wednesday. KOCO reports 32-year-old Chad Jennings was being held without bond for first-degree murder and child abuse. His girlfriend, 31-year-old Katherine Penner, is facing charges of accessory to murder and desecration of a human corpse.
SEMINOLE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Oklahoma patients increasingly concerned about access to contraceptives

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Some Oklahoma patients are increasingly concerned about access to contraceptives. Following a slew of abortion bans in Oklahoma and across the country, doctors said patients are increasingly concerned about access to contraceptives. With abortion outlawed and temporary contraceptives not 100% effective, the state medical association said some women are looking for options that will better prevent pregnancies.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
kswo.com

Covid-19 cases spike in Southwest Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Health Department collects positive covid-19 test numbers every 7 days from labs, urgent care, hospitals, and doctors’ offices to keep the community updated. And this week southwest Oklahoma is in the red. Brandie Combs, the regional director of Oklahoma State Department of...
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

More Than 19,000 Acres Burned In Mooreland Fire

The Oklahoma Forestry Services said more than 19,000 acres have burned in northwest Oklahoma since early this week. Governor Kevin Stitt and Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security director Mark Gower released statements Thursday regarding the large fire outbreak. “My prayers go out to the Oklahomans currently battling...
MOORELAND, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Drug Overdose#Fentanyl#Opioids#Overdose Deaths#Obn
publicradiotulsa.org

Northwest Oklahoma residents evacuate as fire burns thousands of acres

As drought and extreme temperatures persist across the region, some residents in Northwestern Oklahoma are evacuating their homes as a wildfire continues to scorch thousands of acres. The fire, located northeast of Mooreland — about 10 miles east of Woodward — began Monday afternoon and has since burned around 18,000...
WOODWARD, OK
easttexasradio.com

Texas Most Wanted Fugitive Captured In Bryan County Oklahoma

One of the Texas Ten Most Wanted fugitives is now in custody. They arrested 52-year-old John Havener in Bryan County, Oklahoma, after a traffic stop by Durant Police. Texas wanted him for aggravated assault against a public servant, parole violation, and multiple other charges.
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Marijuana grow operation says it's facing expensive delay due to state system

TULSA, Okla. — A local marijuana grow farm said it's stuck in limbo after what it calls a clerical error. F5 Industries grows and distributes marijuana to local dispensaries and processors. But F5 claims it's facing what could be an expensive loss. Nearly 600 pounds of flower is stuck at F5 thanks to what the company said is a problem with the tracking system in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma Tourism Claims Swadley’s Tried To 'Mislead' State, Foggy Bottom Kitchen Files Countersuit

The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department filed more robust claims against Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen, which the state had contracted to renovate and manage state park restaurants. The state abruptly canceled its contract with Swadley’s FBK after receiving heavy criticism for guaranteeing to cover the company’s losses and pay...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Clemency hearing rescheduled for Oklahoma death row inmate

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The clemency hearing for an Oklahoma death row inmate has been rescheduled. On Monday, the Pardon and Parole Board announced that they were rescheduling the clemency hearing for James Coddington to Aug. 3 at 9 a.m. It’s been more than 25 years since Coddington was...
KOCO

Warm Oklahoma weather brings potential danger from tick bites

Okla. — The warm Oklahoma weather has brought potential danger from tick bites. The outdoors are a great place to spend your time. However, ticks can be cause for concern. In Oklahoma, ticks are a common sight. When out in wooded areas, wear long sleeves and pants, check for ticks often, brush them away before they attach and use tick repellents.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy