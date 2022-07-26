ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Minions: The Rise Of Gru,’ ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Battle Atop U.K. Box Office

By Naman Ramachandran
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NCSKN_0gtClSn300

Click here to read the full article.

Universal’s “ Minions: The Rise Of Gru ” and Disney’s “ Thor: Love And Thunder ” were in a neck and neck battle atop the U.K. and Ireland box office with the animated film narrowly besting the Marvel superhero.

“Minions: The Rise Of Gru,” which had debuted in pole position in the territory, returned to the top with £3.08 million ($3.7 million) in its fourth weekend, according to numbers released by Comscore. The film now has a total of £28.2 million. “Thor: Love And Thunder” was close behind with £3.05 million in its third weekend for a total of £26.4 million.

Sony’s “ Where The Crawdads Sing ” debuted in third position with £1.3 million, while Warner Bros.’ “Elvis” collected £1.2 million in fourth place in its fifth weekend for a total of £18.4 million.

Rounding off the top five was Paramount’s Tom Cruise vehicle “Top Gun: Maverick.” Already the highest grossing film of the year in the U.K. and Ireland, the film took in another £1.09 million in its ninth weekend to soar to a total of £74.1 million.

The upcoming weekend, coinciding with the school holidays, Warner Bros.’ is releasing family friendly animated title “DC League Of Super-Pets,” featuring the voice talents of Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna and Keanu Reeves, across more than 300 locations.

Curzon’s Wim Wenders re-releases continue with “Paris, Texas” while Dogwoof is opening Sara Dosa’s Sundance winning volcanic documentary “Fire of Love.” Picturehouse Entertainment is releasing Panah Panahi’s family road trip Cannes title “Hit The Road,” while Vertigo Releasing is bowing drama “Joyride,” starring Olivia Colman.

Dreamz Entertainment is debuting Indian action adventure “Vikrant Rona,” featuring Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Dwayne Johnson Storms Comic-Con With New ‘Black Adam’ Trailer

Click here to read the full article. Dwayne Johnson brought Black Adam’s might to Comic-Con. Johnson made a grand entrance to San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H, rising from the stage floor in his full Black Adam costume. As he emerged, lightning bolts appeared on the screen behind him and smoke billowed out on the floor. Audience members had been given lightning bolt lanyards before the panel, and every single one lit up brightly in the darkened hall for a grand display. The movie star also unveiled the newest trailer for his upcoming superhero adventure as part of the Warner Bros. presentation.   Black Adam...
MOVIES
Variety

Tony Dow, Who Played Wally Cleaver on ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ Dies a Day After Erroneous Announcement

Click here to read the full article. Tony Dow, the actor and director best known for playing the stalwart older brother Wally Cleaver to Jerry Mathers’ Beaver in the iconic series “Leave It to Beaver,” died Wednesday after it was incorrectly announced Tuesday that he had died. He was 77. “We have received confirmation from Christopher, Tony’s son, that Tony passed away earlier this morning, with his loving family at his side to see him through this journey. We know that the world is collectively saddened by the loss of this incredible man,” read the statement on his official Facebook page. His...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Giant LED Screen Falls and Injures Two Dancers at Concert for Hong Kong Boy Band Mirror

Click here to read the full article. Warning: This article contains embedded video that may be disturbing to some readers. A series of concerts by Hong Kong boy band Mirror has been called off after a serious accident on Thursday night in which two performers were injured after they were hit by a giant LED video screen that fell from the ceiling. The shocking incident (below) was caught on video, and the footage has gone viral. The two injured performers were dancers for the 12-piece boy band Mirror, who were taking part in a concert series called “MIRROR.WEARE” at the Coliseum, a frequent...
THEATER & DANCE
ComicBook

A New Marvel Hero Steps Up to Replace Black Panther as Wakanda's Protector (Exclusive)

There are tough times ahead for Black Panther, but luckily a new hero is stepping up to defend Wakanda. The African nation is in a transition state, moving to a parliamentary democracy during T'Challa's Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda adventures. One of Black Panther's darkest secrets has also come to light, with his sleeper agents being assassinated by unknown attackers. T'Challa's investigation into the assassins has led to him becoming the Number One suspect, now on the run from Wakanda's secret police force, the Hatut Zeraze. Luckily for Wakanda, a young man named Tosin Oduye is looking to make a difference during the political upheaval.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
TechRadar

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Daniel Kaluuya Confirms He Will Not Return for ‘Black Panther 2’ Due to Scheduling Conflicts

Click here to read the full article. “Nope,” Daniel Kaluuya will not be in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” As first reported by Rotten Tomatoes Awards Editor Jacqueline Coley, the “Judas and the Black Messiah” Oscar winner confirmed he is not reprising the role of W’Kabi in Marvel’s “Black Panther” follow-up, the first Marvel film featuring the titular superhero without the late Chadwick Boseman. Kaluuya cited scheduling conflicts with Jordan Peele’s “Nope,” in theaters July 22. “Wakanda Forever” has a current release date of November 11 from Walt Disney Pictures. The film wrapped shooting in March. A Disney representative confirmed to IndieWire that Kaluuya...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer confirms Gamora's new role

Marvel Studios didn't hold back in its San Diego Comic-Con slot over the weekend. Led by producer supremo Kevin Feige, Marvel announced a whole bunch of tantalising projects coming up in phases 5 and 6 of the MCU. The studio gave the Hall H crowd a special treat, however, showing...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacqueline Fernandez
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Keanu Reeves
Person
Diego Luna
Person
Natasha Lyonne
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Vanessa Bayer
ComicBook

Chris Evans Calls Captain America Return "Upsetting" Now With Anthony Mackie in the Role

Chris Evans has been doing the press run for Lightyear for the past few weeks, and some people were able to sneak in a few Marvel Studios-related questions. But the most important question would have to be if the actor would reprise his Captain Americarole in a future project. Evans' previous answers were pretty coy, with the actor not saying yes or no, and now it seems that he wouldn't do it due to his Avengers costar taking up the mantle. While appearing on the Disney D23 Podcast, the actor said him returning would be "upsetting".
MOVIES
ComicBook

Christina Ricci Cast as Harley Quinn in New Harley Quinn and the Joker Spotify Podcast Series

Hot on the heels of Batman Unburied's success and renewal, Spotify today announced new details about the upcoming original scripted podcast Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind. Created in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, the series is written by Eli Horwitz (Homecoming) and tells a brand new story from the perspective of some of DC's most iconic villains. Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Yellow Jackets, The Matrix Resurrections, The Addams Family) leads the series cast as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychologist working at Arkham Asylum in Gotham City. She's determined to aid even the patients that her colleagues in the field have written off, including "Patient J." What follows is a dangerous psychological game as Harleen tries to leverage her relationship with J to get what she wants.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thor#Minions#Gru#Neck And Neck#Marvel#Paramount
Rolling Stone

‘John Wick 4′: Keanu Reeves’ Beloved Assassin Is Back in Action-Packed New Teaser

Click here to read the full article. Keanu Reeves’ beloved assassin is back to add more baddies to his body count in the new teaser for John Wick: Chapter 4, which premiered Friday at Comic-Con after the actor himself made a surprise appearance to unveil the footage. The trailer is packed with more of the highly stylized violence that has made the franchise a box office hit, as well as introduces fans to some of the new cast members joining the Wick saga, including Bill Skarsgard, Hiroyuki Sanada and Donnie Yen; singer Rina Sawayama, making her acting debut in the film,...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Warner Bros. Reportedly Refused to Include Martian Manhunter in Zack Snyder's Justice League

The release of Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max last year was considered a huge triumph as it gave us Zack Snyder's true version of Justice League and redemption for the director after he was removed from the theatrical cut months prior to its release. However, as it turns out, the making of the "Snyder Cut" had some behind-the-scenes drama including the fate of one of the characters.
MOVIES
TODAY.com

Pierce Brosnan is unrecognizable as a World War II vet for new film

Pierce Brosnan is disappearing into his upcoming role. The “Misfits” star, 69, was spotted in costume on the set of “The Last Rifleman,” wearing heavy aging makeup that made him almost unrecognizable. In the film, Brosnan will play Artie Crawford, a World War II veteran who...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
SONY
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
ComicBook

Joaquin Phoenix's Salary for Joker 2 Revealed

We all joked that the proverbial "dump truck full of money" would be enough to even sway and 'actor's actor' like Joaquin Phoenix into doing a Joker sequel – but is that what he actually got to return for Todd Phillips' sequel? A new report claims to reveal exactly how much Phoenix is getting paid for Joker 2 – and it is hefty. According to the report, Joaquin Phoenix is currently poised to jump from a $4.5 million salary for the first Joker movie to a $20 million salary for Joker 2!
MOVIES
The Verge

She-Hulk’s new trailer shows the importance of spandex and yoga

The next big Marvel series on Disney Plus is She-Hulk — and at Comic-Con this evening, Marvel Studios provided a fresh look at the show. The new trailer has a decidedly more lighthearted tone than the first, with Bruce Banner explaining just how important both spandex and yoga are when you’re a gigantic superhero. But it also gets into some legal drama and, of course, includes some cameos from elsewhere in the Marvel cinematic universe.
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

73K+
Followers
57K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy