‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Returns To Iowa Hometown in Wake of Frank Fritz’s Stroke

By Emily Morgan
 2 days ago
Four days after former “American Pickers” star Frank Fritz suffered a terrifying stroke, Mike Wolfe is back at work in Iowa.

After news broke last week that Fritz had some harrowing health problems, Wolfe is now returning to everyday life. On Monday, the relic rescuer posted a snap of a riverboat on the Mississippi River in his hometown of Leclaire, Iowa.

On July 21, Fritz’s friend called 911 after he found him sprawled out on the floor of his home. He was later taken to a nearby hospital and treated for a stroke. Following the tragedy, Mike Wolfe, who had also confirmed Fritz’s firing from the show, broke the news that his former TV partner had been hospitalized via a social media post.

Amid the news, Wolfe’s team is speaking out about respecting the former reality TV star’s privacy during this time. In the original post that announced the shocking news, Wolfe requested that fans of the show respect Fritz’s privacy and hold off on the questions.

Additionally, fellow “American Pickers” star Danielle Colby had also encouraged Fritz to “just keep fighting,” though her post has since been deleted on Instagram.

Fans call for ‘American Pickers’ stars to reconcile amid Fritz’s scary health problems

As many wonder about Fritz’s condition, Mike Wolfe’s rep has released a statement regarding the issue. His rep has asked that the loyal fans give the former star and Wolfe’s former long-term friend his privacy.

“We asked that everyone keeps Frank and their thoughts and prayers,” the rep said. “The most important thing is that we allow him time to heal and giving [sic] him the space to do so.”

The statement from Wolfe and his representative makes more sense with more context. Before the news broke about the stroke, “Pickers” fans on social media have been vocal about Fritz’s absence from the show.

In Wolfe’s original post announcing the stroke, many fans left remarks in the comments section. While most left prayer hands and heart emojis, some had specific comments that the pair needed to reconcile their differences.

Previously, Wolfe and Fritz had a public falling out about his exit from the show. After his departure, Fritz spoke openly via interviews about not being in contact with Wolfe and going to rehab.

Wolfe later responded to his comments by sharing a social media post that commented on Fritz’s exit. However, in more recent interviews, it was evident that there was still bad blood.

Moreover, neither “American Pickers” star had reached out to the other to fix their relationship. Now, things seem more complicated for the pair after Fritz has landed in the hospital. Meanwhile, Wolfe’s brother Robbie seems to have replaced Frtiz on the show. However, reports have revealed that the show has seen a decline in viewership since Fritz left.

Roger Houston
1d ago

Stressed out over Mike's treatment of Frank. Now Mike comes running home telling people to respect Frank's privacy. Well Mike, you didn't need Frank, and I am sure Frank doesn't need you now, in this time of need. I am sure Frank has a great support group around him. You can just turn your back, like you did, and just walk away!

