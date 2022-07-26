ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon's Echo Show 5 is more than half off right now

By V. Palladino
Engadget
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon's smallest smart display is back on sale at one of the best prices we've seen. If you missed the chance to pick up the Echo Show 5 on Prime Day, you can get it now for only $40. That's 53 percent off its normal price and only $5 more than...

www.engadget.com

BGR.com

Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals

Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day came to an end last week. Amazon said that millions of deals were...
Digital Trends

Get this 65-inch 4K TV for just $398 at Walmart today

The 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV is yours for an affordable $398 under the available Walmart TV deals, after a $402 discount that halves its original price of $800. We’re not sure how long this offer will last, but given the massive price cut, it could disappear at any moment. If you’ve been planning to upgrade your home theater setup with a 65-inch screen but you’re on a tight budget, you shouldn’t pass up on this opportunity to buy the TCL 4-Series 4K TV for a very cheap price.
Digital Trends

The Apple Watch 7 is still on sale at Amazon

Amazon’s Apple Watch deals for Prime Day are officially over, but the retailer is still offering a $79 discount for the GPS, 45mm version of the Apple Watch Series 7, which brings its price down to $350 from its sticker price of $429. If you missed the chance to buy the smartwatch from Amazon’s annual shopping event, don’t worry because the opportunity is still here — you just have to hurry because the deal may get taken down at any time.
SheKnows

Amazon’s “Comfy and Cool” Bestselling Bedsheets Are On Sale Today

Click here to read the full article. There’s nothing worse than being wrapped up in hot, unbreathable sheets during the height of summer. Luckily, investing in a set of cool, comfortable sheets that will keep you sweat-free all night won’t break your bank account. Amazon is hosting a Lightning Deal today on the site’s best-selling Mellanni sheets, which Amazon reviewers say are such high quality that you’ll never want to sleep on any other sheets again. Mellanni microfiber sheets are already super affordable, with a Queen-size set only costing around $51. But today, you can snag a Queen set, which comes...
Digital Trends

You can get an LG OLED TV for only $700 at Best Buy right now

If you’ve always wanted an OLED TV in your living room, Best Buy is offering you a chance to buy one with a $100 discount. The 48-inch LG A1 Series OLED 4K TV, which originally costs $800, will be delivered to your doorstep for $700. This is one of the best OLED TV deals that you can avail yourself of right now, and you better hurry because there’s no telling when this offer will end.
Android Police

What is Amazon Outlet?

An Amazon Prime membership isn't the only way to score good discounts and quick shipping on your shopping list. Meet Amazon Outlet, which is quickly becoming the preferred place for shoppers to grab highly discounted deals. Amazon Outlet carries overstocked and clearance items in various categories such as furniture, toys, electronics, home appliances, clothing, and automotive. Here's everything you need to know about the Amazon Outlet program.
The Independent

Netflix price: How much does the TV streaming service cost in UK and US and what’s included?

Netflix is one of the most popular streaming services worldwide, providing hundreds of films and TV shows without adverts.As long as you have an internet-connected device, whether that be a smart TV, laptop, tablet, games console, or smartphone, and are happy to pay for the monthly subscription, anyone can access the streaming service for a huge range of on-demand entertainment.What you watch comes down to personal preference, but fan-favourites include Stranger Things, Squid Game, Clickbait and Maid, and old classics such as Dirty Dancing, Scarface and Monty Python. And there’s a great dedicated children’s section too, with Spongebob, Cocomelon, Paw...
Phone Arena

Amazon's top new charcoal grill is the Pixel Buds Pro; wait, what?

Here is an interesting story that is Twilight Zone bizarre. Did you know that the top-listed new charcoal grill on Amazon is the Google Pixel Buds Pro? The true wireless earbuds have plenty of great features including real-time language translation, Active Noise Cancellation to tune out background noise, Transparency mode to allow background noises in, Assistant integration, long battery life, and spatial audio (3D surround sound) which will be added later this year. But nowhere in the list of features for the Pixel Buds Pro does it say anything about the earbuds being able to grill a burger.
Digital Trends

These 50-inch TVs are all under $300 at Walmart right now

Are you planning to buy a new TV for your home theater setup? If you’re on a tight budget, it’s highly recommended that you check out the available Walmart TV deals. The retailer is offering discounts on TVs of all brands and sizes, including several options if you’re looking to purchase a 50-inch TV — you just have to make sure first that you have enough space in your living room or bedroom by consulting our guide on what size TV to buy.
SPY

Price Drop: This Is Now the Cheapest Smart Plug on Amazon — Just $6 for a Limited Time

Click here to read the full article. SPY editors know a thing or two about where to find the top items at the best prices when it comes to smart home devices. Whether smart hubs, the best smart bulbs for home or the best smart plugs, we’ve always got you covered. During Prime Day and Black Friday, we witnessed many of these products’ prices drop to their lowest, but just when we thought we’d seen it all, a new deal on a Vont Smart Plug revealed a lower smart plug price than ever before. Today, shoppers can get a Vont Smart Plug...
CNET

Should You Put an Amazon Echo in Every Room of Your Home? Yes, of Course

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. I'd bet that headline made you do a double-take. I mean, only a crazy person has an Amazon device in every room, right? Well, call me crazy -- but don't judge before you hear me out, because there are so many neat tricks you can do with that unused Echo Dot stuffed in some forgotten drawer or that Amazon Echo speaker that's slowly getting dusty in the corner of your living room.
Digital Trends

Walmart’s cheap Android tablet is even cheaper for Prime Day 2022

Amazon’s Prime Day, the annual celebration of capitalism in all its forms, is finally here, and this year’s celebration means you can pick up Walmart’s cheapest tablet for even lower than usual. Out of the entire list of today’s sales, this is one of the best Prime Day tablet deals that you can’t afford to miss if you need a cheap and cheerful Android tablet.
Phone Arena

Google's Pixel 6a is now up for grabs at Best Buy with a nice deal sweetener

Whether you consider the Pixel 6a yet another missed opportunity for Google to shine bright in its fight against Apple (and key strategic partner Samsung) or a heavyweight contender for this year's Android value champion title, there's clearly an audience for an affordable 5G-enabled mid-ranger powered by the same processor as 2021's Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.
CBS News

Save $10 on Apple AirTags at Amazon right now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is over, but there are still great deals available on Apple tech. If you've been hoping...
Engadget

Meta will raise Quest 2 price to $400 on August 1st

Prices normally drop as devices get older, but that's not the case for the Meta Quest 2. UploadVR reports Meta will raise the price of the Quest 2 from $299 to $400 for the base 128GB version on August 1st, and from $399 to $500 for the 256GB model. You can still find the VR headset for $299 on Amazon as we write this, but you may want to act quickly when supplies could easily run out.
Android Police

How to listen to Amazon Prime Music on your mobile device

Apart from the Prime Video service, free same-day delivery (in eligible zip codes), and shipping benefits, Amazon Prime subscribers can access Prime Music to stream over two million ad-free songs and hundreds of playlists curated by experts. The online retailer's music streaming service is available on all major platforms and integrates neatly with Amazon Echo devices. Here's how you can set up and listen to Amazon Prime Music on your mobile device.
