Chickasaw Turnpike Going Cashless, ACCESS Project Contracts On OTA Agenda

Some people traveling across Southern Oklahoma may soon be paying nearly double to use the Chickasaw Turnpike.

The proposal is one topic the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is set to consider Tuesday morning.

The Chickasaw Turnpike could be the next turnpike to go cashless. For drivers who don't have a Pikepass, this means tolls will be going up.

Under the proposal, traveling the turnpike between Sulfur and Roff will go from 85 cents to a $1.50 for people without a Pikepass. The fee stays the same at 65 cents for people with a PikePass.

Also on the agenda is a $10.5 million proposal to set up the PlatePay cashless tolling system statewide. That's where the turnpike sends non-PikePass drivers a bill in the mail.

The six-member panel will also consider giving the greenlight to sending $74 million for design, research and studies related to the 46 ACCESS Oklahoma projects, which include the Norman-area projects.

The $74 million would be spread out over 11 different engineering and consulting firms.

The meeting is set to begin Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

You can find the agenda and a link to stream the meeting here.