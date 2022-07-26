ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Norfolk metro area

 5 days ago

Konstantin L // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Norfolk metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. Data was available for 57 cities and towns in Norfolk.

#30. Gloucester, VA

- 1-year price change: +$29,714 (+10.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$78,466 (+34.4%)
- Typical home value: $306,407 (#26 most expensive city in metro)

#29. Hampton, VA

- 1-year price change: +$30,248 (+14.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$77,178 (+45.9%)
- Typical home value: $245,273 (#38 most expensive city in metro)

#28. Windsor, VA

- 1-year price change: +$32,025 (+11.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$83,473 (+36.3%)
- Typical home value: $313,240 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

#27. Norfolk, VA

- 1-year price change: +$33,489 (+13.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$83,333 (+42.6%)
- Typical home value: $279,075 (#32 most expensive city in metro)

#26. Corapeake, NC

- 1-year price change: +$33,522 (+17.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$75,562 (+52.0%)
- Typical home value: $220,926 (#43 most expensive city in metro)

#25. Hobbsville, NC

- 1-year price change: +$33,643 (+21.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$58,179 (+43.1%)
- Typical home value: $193,033 (#48 most expensive city in metro)

#24. Pilger, NE

- 1-year price change: +$34,074 (+18.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$76,448 (+54.2%)
- Typical home value: $217,475 (#44 most expensive city in metro)

#23. Newport News, VA

- 1-year price change: +$34,598 (+15.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$78,689 (+44.7%)
- Typical home value: $254,869 (#35 most expensive city in metro)

#22. Smithfield, VA

- 1-year price change: +$35,187 (+10.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$94,575 (+34.9%)
- Typical home value: $365,923 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#21. Barco, NC

- 1-year price change: +$35,576 (+14.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$104,980 (+58.4%)
- Typical home value: $284,686 (#30 most expensive city in metro)

#20. Poquoson, VA

- 1-year price change: +$36,168 (+9.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$94,873 (+30.1%)
- Typical home value: $410,398 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#19. Carrollton, VA

- 1-year price change: +$37,770 (+10.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$100,894 (+33.4%)
- Typical home value: $402,820 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#18. Poplar Branch, NC

- 1-year price change: +$38,390 (+13.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$114,803 (+52.5%)
- Typical home value: $333,385 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

#17. Shawboro, NC

- 1-year price change: +$40,236 (+14.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$111,371 (+52.3%)
- Typical home value: $324,156 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

#16. Harbinger, NC

- 1-year price change: +$40,527 (+10.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$137,948 (+46.9%)
- Typical home value: $431,908 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Aydlett, NC

- 1-year price change: +$40,555 (+13.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$117,913 (+51.6%)
- Typical home value: $346,634 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Chesapeake, VA

- 1-year price change: +$42,485 (+13.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$100,540 (+37.7%)
- Typical home value: $366,894 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Point Harbor, NC

- 1-year price change: +$44,070 (+11.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$139,465 (+50.9%)
- Typical home value: $413,472 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Virginia Beach, VA

- 1-year price change: +$45,107 (+13.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$104,670 (+38.6%)
- Typical home value: $375,580 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Maple, NC

- 1-year price change: +$48,251 (+15.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$122,196 (+52.8%)
- Typical home value: $353,607 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Suffolk, VA

- 1-year price change: +$49,313 (+16.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$109,151 (+46.1%)
- Typical home value: $346,113 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Coinjock, NC

- 1-year price change: +$52,325 (+15.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$128,986 (+48.9%)
- Typical home value: $392,712 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Knotts Island, NC

- 1-year price change: +$52,677 (+17.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$129,073 (+55.9%)
- Typical home value: $360,053 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Williamsburg, VA

- 1-year price change: +$54,012 (+15.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$104,007 (+34.1%)
- Typical home value: $409,367 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Yorktown, VA

- 1-year price change: +$55,481 (+14.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$107,262 (+33.5%)
- Typical home value: $427,165 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Toano, VA

- 1-year price change: +$57,948 (+16.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$109,918 (+37.1%)
- Typical home value: $406,080 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Currituck, NC

- 1-year price change: +$61,061 (+17.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$133,805 (+47.2%)
- Typical home value: $417,226 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Seaford, VA

- 1-year price change: +$66,375 (+18.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$103,712 (+31.2%)
- Typical home value: $435,654 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Moyock, NC

- 1-year price change: +$67,178 (+17.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$144,864 (+48.6%)
- Typical home value: $442,815 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Corolla, NC

- 1-year price change: +$92,937 (+12.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$194,286 (+31.2%)
- Typical home value: $817,436 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

