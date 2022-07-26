ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, MI

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Monroe, Michigan metro area

By Stacker
 5 days ago

Volodymyr Kyrylyuk // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Monroe, Michigan metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Monroe, MI metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 14 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#14. La Salle, MI

- 1-year price change: +$12,174 (+5.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$63,608 (+39.9%)
- Typical home value: $223,178 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Woodland Beach, MI

- 1-year price change: +$12,593 (+8.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$60,926 (+60.7%)
- Typical home value: $161,217 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Estral Beach, MI

- 1-year price change: +$13,958 (+7.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$67,242 (+46.4%)
- Typical home value: $212,158 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Stony Point, MI

- 1-year price change: +$14,841 (+9.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$62,061 (+57.8%)
- Typical home value: $169,382 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Luna Pier, MI

- 1-year price change: +$17,577 (+12.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$52,109 (+48.1%)
- Typical home value: $160,500 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Carleton, MI

- 1-year price change: +$17,614 (+6.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$90,096 (+46.4%)
- Typical home value: $284,122 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Petersburg, MI

- 1-year price change: +$21,698 (+8.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$84,238 (+45.2%)
- Typical home value: $270,508 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Temperance, MI

- 1-year price change: +$23,839 (+10.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$76,276 (+43.0%)
- Typical home value: $253,624 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Ottawa Lake, MI

- 1-year price change: +$27,055 (+10.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$81,278 (+41.1%)
- Typical home value: $278,967 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Lambertville, MI

- 1-year price change: +$27,103 (+11.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$80,207 (+41.9%)
- Typical home value: $271,715 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Ida, MI

- 1-year price change: +$27,469 (+10.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$91,236 (+47.4%)
- Typical home value: $283,640 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Maybee, MI

- 1-year price change: +$29,394 (+12.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$89,381 (+50.8%)
- Typical home value: $265,259 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Dundee, MI

- 1-year price change: +$32,706 (+13.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$83,242 (+43.6%)
- Typical home value: $274,011 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#1. South Rockwood, MI

- 1-year price change: +$33,639 (+13.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$100,175 (+54.6%)
- Typical home value: $283,622 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

