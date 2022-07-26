ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Panama City metro area

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

4 PM production // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Panama City metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Panama City, FL metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 11 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

Stacker

#11. Wewahitchka, FL

- 1-year price change: +$24,846 (+22.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$43,921 (+47.4%)
- Typical home value: $136,532 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#10. Springfield, FL

- 1-year price change: +$40,463 (+23.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$77,533 (+58.4%)
- Typical home value: $210,400 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#9. Fountain, FL

- 1-year price change: +$40,723 (+32.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$77,419 (+86.0%)
- Typical home value: $167,422 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#8. Parker, FL

- 1-year price change: +$47,057 (+25.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$99,046 (+73.0%)
- Typical home value: $234,662 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#7. Callaway, FL

- 1-year price change: +$52,312 (+24.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$110,753 (+73.2%)
- Typical home value: $262,131 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#6. Youngstown, FL

- 1-year price change: +$54,549 (+26.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$97,006 (+60.2%)
- Typical home value: $258,184 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#5. Panama City, FL

- 1-year price change: +$55,815 (+26.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$112,456 (+72.7%)
- Typical home value: $267,227 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#4. Lynn Haven, FL

- 1-year price change: +$63,046 (+23.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$120,205 (+56.9%)
- Typical home value: $331,281 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#3. Port Saint Joe, FL

- 1-year price change: +$74,451 (+21.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$158,181 (+60.7%)
- Typical home value: $418,926 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#2. Panama City Beach, FL

- 1-year price change: +$133,781 (+36.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$236,935 (+88.5%)
- Typical home value: $504,724 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#1. Mexico Beach, FL

- 1-year price change: +$165,508 (+47.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$215,178 (+72.0%)
- Typical home value: $513,882 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

