ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts has the best public schools in the country, ranking shows

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IJ3k3_0gtCl0PC00

BOSTON - Yet another report finds that Massachusetts has the best schools in the country.

A new survey from WalletHub puts the Commonwealth at the top of a ranking of states with the best and worst public school systems.

Massachusetts had the highest math and reading test scores and tied for first in ACT scores. It also had the lowest percentage of threatened or injured high school students.

Connecticut, New Jersey, Virginia and Maryland rounded out the Top 5. New Hampshire came in sixth. New Mexico schools were at the bottom of the list.

WalletHub says it based its ranking on quality and safety factors, including graduation rates, test scores and student-to-teacher ratios.

Comments / 6

Related
Courthouse News Service

Massachusetts grants absolution to its last remaining witch

After 329 years — and thanks to an eighth-grade civics class — a Salem-era woman has been officially exonerated of devil worship. SALEM, Massachusetts (CN) — The last remaining Massachusetts resident legally classified as a witch has been given a reprieve as part of a budget bill signed Thursday by Governor Charlie Baker.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Magazine

Massachusetts Has a Public Beach Access Problem

One way to alleviate the problem: intertidal zone access. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Massachusetts summers arrive with gifts—Red Sox games, maybe some free furniture from Jordan’s, and, of course, days to tan and splash along the shore—but also a particular frustration. Full beaches, full parking lots. Not enough shoreline.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
bostonagentmagazine.com

Three Massachusetts towns make best places to live list

Three Massachusetts communities are on Livability’s list of best places to live in the U.S. Now in its ninth year, Livability’s annual ranking of Top 100 Best Places to Live in America is based on reviews of more than 2,300 cities using more than 50 data points measuring economic stability, housing, amenities, infrastructure, demographics, social and civic capital and health care.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
New Mexico State
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Maryland State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
State
Connecticut State
State
Virginia State
State
New Hampshire State
Local
Massachusetts Education
Live 95.9

This is the Best Miniature Golf Course in Massachusetts (photos)

One thing I loved as a kid and still do is playing miniature golf. Though I was never great at it which is probably because I approach playing miniature golf like a bull in a china closet, I still have a lot of fun doing it. Of course in the Berkshires, I have enjoyed playing minigolf over the years whether it was in North Adams, Lanesborough, or Great Barrington In addition, my family and I would always partake in miniature golf when we were on vacation be it in Wildwood, New Jersey, Old Orchard Beach, Maine, or Lake George, NY. I hope to someday partake in Kiss miniature golf in Las Vegas.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Inflation casts shadow over Massachusetts tax relief plans

STATE HOUSE, JULY 27, 2022…..Republican lawmakers and a right-leaning advocacy group made their latest pitch Wednesday for Beacon Hill to provide greater tax relief for Bay Staters, pointing to a new study that showed inflation in the energy and transportation sectors has hit Massachusetts harder than the national average.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Rate of inflation in Massachusetts outpacing rest of country

BOSTON - A new study from the Beacon Hill Institute says the rate of inflation in Massachusetts is outpacing the country in several key categories including gas, used vehicles and electricity. Chris Wallerce, owner of Winthrop Marketplace, says he's seeing the signs of inflation in his store with increasing on everything. "It's the hardest it's ever been to be in business with every cost going up," said Wallerce.  He can't even offer the sales he used to with vendors passing on costs for things like fuel and packaging. "I used to get deals from vendors and could offer 10 items for...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#School Systems#Commonwealth
WBUR

Did your loved one die? MassHealth may bill their estate

Hundreds of thousands of people on MassHealth could be affected by a bill lawmakers on Beacon Hill are considering this week that involves something known as MassHealth estate recovery. MassHealth, the state's Medicaid program, provides health coverage primarily for people with low incomes. But once certain members die, MassHealth can...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Happy Hour revival opposed by Massachusetts Restaurant Association

BOSTON - Not everyone is raising a glass to the proposed return of "Happy Hour" in Massachusetts.Last week, the Senate approved an amendment in a larger economic development bill that would give cities and towns the green light to allow discounted after-work drinks. In a letter sent to lawmakers on Tuesday, the Massachusetts Restaurant Association is urging House and Senate negotiators to drop the proposal to overturn the state's Happy Hour ban from the final bill."The Massachusetts Restaurant Association is against any provision that would change the 'happy hour' laws in Massachusetts," MRA president and CEO Stephen Clark wrote in...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
CBS Boston

Massachusetts farmers "pushed to the limit" amid severe drought

TYNGSBORO - It is crunch time for farmers throughout the state. They need rain, and a lot of it, to keep from losing their crops as they approach the end of summer harvest. Parlee Farms in Tyngsboro harvests flowers, corn, apples, blueberries and more on its roughly 100 acres of land. But that land is dry, and their irrigation system is working around the clock to keep crops alive. On Thursday, the area became designated as experiencing "severe drought.""When we hit these droughts, everything is pushed to the limit," said farm co-owner Mark Parlee. "The farmer is pushed to the limit the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Massachusetts reports 9,954 new COVID cases over last week

BOSTON - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 9,954 new confirmed COVID cases over the past week. There were 38 additional deaths reported.The new numbers released Thursday are the third since Massachusetts switched to a weekly report and represent seven days of data.The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is now 8.09%, which is down from the last report by .08%.As of July 27, there are 171 patients primarily hospitalized for COVID. There are 48 patients in intensive care.Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,803,391. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 19,898.There were 135,460 total new tests reported.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Turnto10.com

Baker to sign CROWN Act legislation in Massachusetts

(WJAR) — Governor Charlie Baker is set to sign the CROWN Act on Tuesday that seeks to prohibit discrimination based on natural hairstyles in Massachusetts. The legislation, titled An Act Prohibiting Discrimination Based on Natural and Protective Hairstyles, seeks to protect hairstyles like braids locks, twists, Bantu knots, and others from discrimination.
CBS Boston

Gov. Baker says lawmakers owe apology to survivors of violence

BOSTON – Gov. Charlie Baker has been trying to get Massachusetts lawmakers to make changes to the criminal justice system, specifically how judges decide if someone is too dangerous to be released from prison.To date, lawmakers have not acted. So on Thursday, Baker added some parts of his bill to the budget he signed.Baker was angry during comments he made after the bill signing. The governor was upset at the way survivors of violent crime who often went to Beacon Hill to plead for change were treated.Rep. Mike Day and Sen. Jamie Eldridge have called the testimony a public relations...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
67K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy