New Announcements for Elvis Week 2022 Celebrating the Life, Music and Legacy of Elvis on the 45th Anniversary of his Passing

Elvis Week™ 2022 is two weeks away and there are more exciting announcements – including more guests and added events to share. The historic celebration marks the 45th anniversary of Elvis’ passing, and Graceland is preparing for the largest gathering of Elvis fans and friends in years. Taking place August 9-17, Elvis Week is an annual, multi-day gathering celebrating Elvis’ life and legacy. It has become a pop-culture phenomenon and an annual pilgrimage for music lovers from around the world.

Previously announced guests include Priscilla Presley ; Jerry Schilling ; Elvis co-star Barbara Eden ; TCB Band members -guitarist James Burton , piano player Glen Hardin , and bass player Jerry Scheff ; Terry Blackwood and The Imperials ; former member of the Stamps Quartet Larry Strickland ; Sweet Inspiration Estelle Brown ; among others.

Joining the Elvis Week 2022 line-up are:

PAT BOONE, singer, composer, actor and writer, was a friend of Elvis Presley. Pat will appear at Conversations on Elvis on August 15 to share some of his favorite stories and memories; he will also appear at The Sapphire Collection Event on August 16, where he will share music, memories, and answer questions from the audience.

BILLY SWAN is a legendary singer, songwriter, and musician, who wrote the song “I Can Help,” which Elvis recorded in 1975. Swan will share his music and stories of the king at the Songwriters Showcase on August 11.

MARLYN MASON co-starred alongside Elvis in the 1969 “The Trouble with Girls.” Mason, an actress, producer, and screenwriter, will appear at Conversations on Elvis on August 15.

BRIAN “Q” QUINN stars on the comedy show “Impractical Jokers” on truTV and is a die-hard Elvis fan. He will appear at Conversations on Elvis on August 15.

ERNST JORGENSON, producer and researcher/historian will share more about the upcoming Elvis on Tour release coming this November.

New events include ‘ELVIS THE NEXT GENERATION CONCERT AND SHOWCASE’ featuring talented young artists inspired by Elvis Presley; TWO SCREENINGS of the hit new movie “ELVIS”; a SONY LISTENING PARTY for the upcoming Elvis On Tour release with Ernst Jorgensen; a VIEWING PARTY for the sold out THE GOSPEL MUSIC OF ELVIS PRESLEY concert streamed live on the big screen; and a VIEWING PARTY of the sold out ELVIS PRESLEY IN CONCERT on August 16.

Previously announced events include:

The CANDLELIGHT VIGIL , on Monday, August 15, at Graceland’s front gate. Elvis music sets the tone of the evening as fans walk up the driveway to Meditation Garden. This event lasts throughout the night as thousands of participants gather on Elvis Presley Boulevard listening to music, remembering Elvis, and enjoying the memorials that are created by fans along the street. The Candlelight Vigil Ceremony will also be streamed live online for fans around the world to watch.

Elvis tribute artist events will kick off Elvis Week 2022, including the ULTIMATE ELVIS TRIBUTE ARTIST CONTEST Semifinal and Final Rounds, featuring Elvis tribute artists from around the world competing for the 2022 title, and THE ULTIMATE RETURN, a live concert featuring 10 past Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest winners. Other Elvis tribute artist events include CODY RAY SLAUGHTER: ONE NIGHT ONLY and the ULTIMATE ELVIS TRIBUTE ARTIST GOSPEL BRUNCH. Click here for a list of Elvis tribute artist packages and tickets.

Additional Elvis Week 2022 events include CONVERSATIONS ON ELVIS: THE MAN, THE MUSIC, THE LEGEND with a special guest appearance by Priscilla Presley, plus Elvis’ close personal friend Jerry Schilling, TCB Band members James Burton, Jerry Scheff and Glen Hardin; Estelle Brown of The Sweet Inspirations, and others who knew him well; ALL THE KING’S MEN JAM SESSION with musicians who shared the stage and studio with Elvis, including Gene Chrisman of the Memphis Boys ; ELVIS SONGWRITERS SHOWCASE with songwriters Mike Stoller, Billy Swan, and Dickey Lee; and more. In addition, the week will feature nightly parties include two CLUB ELVIS dance parties, and the live music pavilion at the Graceland Exhibition Center that will feature continuous live entertainment and a comfortable area for fans to recharge and reconnect.

For those who can’t make it to Memphis for Elvis Week this year, Graceland is offering VIRTUAL ELVIS WEEK 2022 live from Graceland on August 9-16. Passes and details are available now at VirtualElvisWeek.com.

The Guest House at Graceland resort hotel is in the heart of the action and is home to many of the week’s shows, plus free nightly live entertainment and complimentary shuttle service throughout the Graceland campus. Rooms are still available for select nights of Elvis Week. Visit GracelandGuesthouse.com to make your room reservations.

For a complete line-up of all Elvis Week shows, events and activities, go to ElvisWeek.com.

All guests, times, prices, and details are subject to change.

About Graceland and Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc .

Elvis Presley’s Graceland, in Memphis, is music’s most important and beloved landmark, with hundreds of thousands of fans from around the world visiting the historic home each year. Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc. (EPE) manages the operations of Graceland and its related properties, including Elvis Presley’s Memphis, Graceland’s entertainment and exhibition complex over 200,000 square feet in size; the new 80,000 square feet Graceland Exhibition Center featuring rotating exhibits; the AAA Four Diamond Guest House at Graceland 450-room resort hotel; and the Graceland Archives, featuring thousands of artifacts from Elvis’ home and career. EPE also produces and licenses Elvis-themed live events, tours, and attractions worldwide. Graceland Holdings LLC, led by managing partner Joel Weinshanker, is the majority owner of EPE. Graceland is the only attraction worldwide to ever receive nine USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards including “Best Holiday Historic Home Tour,” “Best Tennessee Attraction and Iconic Landmark,” “Best Musical Attraction,” “Best Historic Southern Attraction,” and the #1 “Iconic American Attraction.” The TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards named Graceland the most popular attraction in Tennessee and one of the top 25 landmarks in the world and Rolling Stone named it one of 10 Great American Music Landmarks. For more information on EPE and Graceland, visit www.graceland.com.

