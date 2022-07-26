ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

New Announcements for Elvis Week 2022 Celebrating the Life, Music and Legacy of Elvis on the 45th Anniversary of his Passing

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IsqJD_0gtCkw6w00

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022--

Elvis Week™ 2022 is two weeks away and there are more exciting announcements – including more guests and added events to share. The historic celebration marks the 45th anniversary of Elvis’ passing, and Graceland is preparing for the largest gathering of Elvis fans and friends in years. Taking place August 9-17, Elvis Week is an annual, multi-day gathering celebrating Elvis’ life and legacy. It has become a pop-culture phenomenon and an annual pilgrimage for music lovers from around the world.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005474/en/

https://www.graceland.com/elvis-week (Graphic: Business Wire)

Previously announced guests include Priscilla Presley ; Jerry Schilling ; Elvis co-star Barbara Eden ; TCB Band members -guitarist James Burton , piano player Glen Hardin , and bass player Jerry Scheff ; Terry Blackwood and The Imperials ; former member of the Stamps Quartet Larry Strickland ; Sweet Inspiration Estelle Brown ; among others.

Joining the Elvis Week 2022 line-up are:

PAT BOONE, singer, composer, actor and writer, was a friend of Elvis Presley. Pat will appear at Conversations on Elvis on August 15 to share some of his favorite stories and memories; he will also appear at The Sapphire Collection Event on August 16, where he will share music, memories, and answer questions from the audience.

BILLY SWAN is a legendary singer, songwriter, and musician, who wrote the song “I Can Help,” which Elvis recorded in 1975. Swan will share his music and stories of the king at the Songwriters Showcase on August 11.

MARLYN MASON co-starred alongside Elvis in the 1969 “The Trouble with Girls.” Mason, an actress, producer, and screenwriter, will appear at Conversations on Elvis on August 15.

BRIAN “Q” QUINN stars on the comedy show “Impractical Jokers” on truTV and is a die-hard Elvis fan. He will appear at Conversations on Elvis on August 15.

ERNST JORGENSON, producer and researcher/historian will share more about the upcoming Elvis on Tour release coming this November.

New events include ‘ELVIS THE NEXT GENERATION CONCERT AND SHOWCASE’ featuring talented young artists inspired by Elvis Presley; TWO SCREENINGS of the hit new movie “ELVIS”; a SONY LISTENING PARTY for the upcoming Elvis On Tour release with Ernst Jorgensen; a VIEWING PARTY for the sold out THE GOSPEL MUSIC OF ELVIS PRESLEY concert streamed live on the big screen; and a VIEWING PARTY of the sold out ELVIS PRESLEY IN CONCERT on August 16.

Previously announced events include:

The CANDLELIGHT VIGIL , on Monday, August 15, at Graceland’s front gate. Elvis music sets the tone of the evening as fans walk up the driveway to Meditation Garden. This event lasts throughout the night as thousands of participants gather on Elvis Presley Boulevard listening to music, remembering Elvis, and enjoying the memorials that are created by fans along the street. The Candlelight Vigil Ceremony will also be streamed live online for fans around the world to watch.

Elvis tribute artist events will kick off Elvis Week 2022, including the ULTIMATE ELVIS TRIBUTE ARTIST CONTEST Semifinal and Final Rounds, featuring Elvis tribute artists from around the world competing for the 2022 title, and THE ULTIMATE RETURN, a live concert featuring 10 past Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest winners. Other Elvis tribute artist events include CODY RAY SLAUGHTER: ONE NIGHT ONLY and the ULTIMATE ELVIS TRIBUTE ARTIST GOSPEL BRUNCH. Click here for a list of Elvis tribute artist packages and tickets.

Additional Elvis Week 2022 events include CONVERSATIONS ON ELVIS: THE MAN, THE MUSIC, THE LEGEND with a special guest appearance by Priscilla Presley, plus Elvis’ close personal friend Jerry Schilling, TCB Band members James Burton, Jerry Scheff and Glen Hardin; Estelle Brown of The Sweet Inspirations, and others who knew him well; ALL THE KING’S MEN JAM SESSION with musicians who shared the stage and studio with Elvis, including Gene Chrisman of the Memphis Boys ; ELVIS SONGWRITERS SHOWCASE with songwriters Mike Stoller, Billy Swan, and Dickey Lee; and more. In addition, the week will feature nightly parties include two CLUB ELVIS dance parties, and the live music pavilion at the Graceland Exhibition Center that will feature continuous live entertainment and a comfortable area for fans to recharge and reconnect.

For those who can’t make it to Memphis for Elvis Week this year, Graceland is offering VIRTUAL ELVIS WEEK 2022 live from Graceland on August 9-16. Passes and details are available now at VirtualElvisWeek.com.

The Guest House at Graceland resort hotel is in the heart of the action and is home to many of the week’s shows, plus free nightly live entertainment and complimentary shuttle service throughout the Graceland campus. Rooms are still available for select nights of Elvis Week. Visit GracelandGuesthouse.com to make your room reservations.

For a complete line-up of all Elvis Week shows, events and activities, go to ElvisWeek.com.

All guests, times, prices, and details are subject to change.

About Graceland and Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc .

Elvis Presley’s Graceland, in Memphis, is music’s most important and beloved landmark, with hundreds of thousands of fans from around the world visiting the historic home each year. Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc. (EPE) manages the operations of Graceland and its related properties, including Elvis Presley’s Memphis, Graceland’s entertainment and exhibition complex over 200,000 square feet in size; the new 80,000 square feet Graceland Exhibition Center featuring rotating exhibits; the AAA Four Diamond Guest House at Graceland 450-room resort hotel; and the Graceland Archives, featuring thousands of artifacts from Elvis’ home and career. EPE also produces and licenses Elvis-themed live events, tours, and attractions worldwide. Graceland Holdings LLC, led by managing partner Joel Weinshanker, is the majority owner of EPE. Graceland is the only attraction worldwide to ever receive nine USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards including “Best Holiday Historic Home Tour,” “Best Tennessee Attraction and Iconic Landmark,” “Best Musical Attraction,” “Best Historic Southern Attraction,” and the #1 “Iconic American Attraction.” The TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards named Graceland the most popular attraction in Tennessee and one of the top 25 landmarks in the world and Rolling Stone named it one of 10 Great American Music Landmarks. For more information on EPE and Graceland, visit www.graceland.com.

Stay connected to Elvis Presley’s Graceland

Graceland Live Cam

@ElvisPresleysGraceland on Facebook

@VisitGraceland on Twitter and Instagram

@Official Graceland on YouTube

@GracelandLive on Facebook

@GracelandLiveConcerts on Instagram

@LiveGraceland on Twitter

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gracelandliveconcerts/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/livegraceland

SiriusXM’s Elvis Radio, Channel 75: http://www.siriusxm.com/Elvisradio

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005474/en/

CONTACT: David Beckwith

david@thebeckwithcompany.com/ 323-632-3277

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA TENNESSEE

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT CELEBRITY ONLINE MUSIC EVENTS/CONCERTS DESTINATIONS TRAVEL

SOURCE: Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc.

PUB: 07/26/2022 08:45 AM/DISC: 07/26/2022 08:47 AM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
panolian.com

Peggy Walker says goodbye

Peggy Walker’s last column is in this week’s paper. She will be finished writing for The Panolian and regularly sharing her life with readers, and her career as a columnist will come to an end. But for the well-refined Southern lady it’s only the completion of one journey, and the beginning of the next.
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
I Love Memphis

What's Up With Tom Lee Park?

“2023” is the fastest answer to this question. I’ve been told that (barring any major delays) the park will be done enough to host Memphis In May in May 2023. Construction will continue after that, withCanopyCanopy full completion later in the year. After a year of construction, the...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Entertainment
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Memphis, TN
WREG

Joris Ray supervised woman linked to affair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A document uncovered by WREG shows how Memphis schools Superintendent Joris Ray impacted the career of a district employee with whom he allegedly had an affair. A licensure advancement form was received as part of an open records requests, and right in the middle of it is Ray’s signature. It states he […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glen Hardin
Person
Priscilla Presley
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Elvis
WREG

Community rallies behind woman who was scammed out of dream home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman at the center of an alleged Cordova rental scam is jumping for joy after receiving overwhelming community support. On Monday, Janice Allen, shared she had been scammed out of $3,200 after wire transferring money to move into a home on Cross Wood Lane in Cordova. She says after sending […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Colleague of murdered Memphis pastor reflects on her legacy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Monday morning, we received new information from Memphis Police that a second teenager was charged in the carjacking and shooting death of Memphis pastor Rev. Autura Eason-Williams, which took place last week in Whitehaven. 15-year-old Brayan Corillo has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree murder in...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Celebrity#Gospel Music#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Tcb Band
actionnews5.com

City of Memphis buying Las Savell

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis will buy Las Savell and turn it into a Public Safety Recruiting Center. Memphis is buying the jewelry store Las Savell for $600,000. The plan is to turn the Jewelry store into a recruiting center for Police officers and Firefighters.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores July 19-25

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Dog left in hot car at Collierville Walmart

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A dog is recovering after being left in a hot car at Walmart in Collierville. A dog owner was charged for leaving their dog in a hot car on a 95-degree day. A police officer arrived at the scene and was able to get the dog...
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WREG

Woman burned in Tennessee River boat explosion

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — 25-year-old Chasity Thompson from Lakeland, Tennessee is recovering at home after a weekend boating trip on the Tennessee River turned into a tragedy when an explosion and fire consumed a boat. “They said 36 to 40% of my body was covered in multiple second-degree burns and a few first burns,” Thompson […]
HARDIN COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
MLK50

Have we tried everything?

I know the disorientation of grief. I know about being so very tired and sad and yet having to deal with the work that death brings. I know about the part when it feels like your world is destroyed and yet you look out and see the world is going on as if everything is the same when, for you, it’s forever changed.
MEMPHIS, TN
livability.com

Tennessee: A Logistics Powerhouse

Chances are, many of the products you use daily have moved through the Volunteer State. is a global logistics leader, strategically positioned for access to major U.S. markets, 60% of which are within a day’s drive of the state. The transportation network in Tennessee includes access to eight interstates, 1,000 miles of navigable waterways, international and regional airports, and six Class I rail carriers.
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

Teen struck by car off E. Parkway and Sam Cooper

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a wreck on East Parkway and Sam Cooper Boulevard Wednesday afternoon and found a teenager had been struck by the vehicle. Police said the driver was in a silver Nissan Frontier. The driver remained on the scene and the teen was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
484K+
Post
465M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy