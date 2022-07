The Carmi Police Department has received a report of criminal damage to a vehicle. On Monday, July 25th, officers responded to the Carmi White County High School where they met with Emily Brooke Whetstone of Carmi. Whetstone reported that both the passenger and driver sides of her car had been keyed while the car was parked in the high school parking lot. Photos were taken and an investigation is underway.

CARMI, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO