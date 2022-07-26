ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KSDK reporter interviews crew who rescued her from flood waters

KSDK
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo KSDK reporters were rescued Tuesday morning...

www.ksdk.com

FOX2Now

St. Louis crews responding to multiple rescues, several trapped in vehicles

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis fire crews are responding to multiple locations for rescues and people trapped in vehicles Thursday afternoon amid heavy rainfall and flash flooding. A flash flood warning is in effect through 5:45 p.m. Thursday evening. An emergency alert sent to smart phone users around St. Louis advises people not to travel while rainfall continues in the region.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

One dead, 70 rescued from St. Louis City floodwaters

ST. LOUIS – Flooding Tuesday morning caused one person to die and 70 others were rescued in St. Louis City. The death happened at about 10 a.m. at Rosedale Avenue and Enright Avenue. Police said a car was submerged in about 8.5 feet of water. When the water receded, a body was found inside the […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

10 puppies die when St. Peters shelter floods

Heavy rains caused flooding across the St. Louis region Tuesday. Dozens of women-owned business will be at Sunday's Procure Market. The Women's Creative is back this month with a block party. Procure Market will be on Sunday. It will feature dozens of women-owned businesses, live music, yard games and give aways.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

One person dies in flooded car in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS – One person died in a flooded vehicle Tuesday morning in St. Louis City. The incident happened at about 10 a.m. Police said a car was submerged in about 8.5 feet of water at Rosedale Avenue and Enright Avenue. When the water receded, a body was found inside the car. Fire Chief Dennis […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

I-70 WB past Lindbergh reopened after crash

ST. LOUIS – A crash closed I-70 westbound past Lindbergh Boulevard Wednesday morning for nearly an hour. The crash happened at about 11:15 a.m. One car appears to have ended up off of the roadway. The crash is expected to be cleared by 12:01 p.m. MoDOT asked motorists to use an alternate route for a […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Authorities search for woman who left treatment facility in Florissant

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An endangered person advisory was issued Wednesday morning for a 32-year-old woman. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Ashley Marie Carter is diagnosed as bi-polar schizophrenic with PTSD, and she “left her residential based treatment facility” in the 800 block of Carrico Road in Florissant at about 4:30 a.m. MSHP said she left through a window and is without her required medication.
FLORISSANT, MO
FOX 2

Man shot in the groin in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – One man was shot early Thursday morning in south St. Louis. The incident happened in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue just after 1 a.m. When police got there, they could not find the victim. He showed up later at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the groin. His injuries […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Boat floats in St. Peters streets to help flood victims

ST. PETERS – Several cars are now underwater in St. Peters and boat crews are out to help. In the middle of Main Street just north of I-70 lies several cars floating in the middle of the road. Businesses along Main Street have at least some water up to the doorsteps if not inside of them.
SAINT PETERS, MO
advantagenews.com

Clean up resumes after record rainfall

The clean up will continue today after a major storm dumped a foot of rain on some parts of the St. Louis region on Tuesday. In the Riverbend, rainfall totals vary from 3 to 6 inches, then up to 8 or 9 inches in southern Madison County. St. Charles County, Missouri, received record amounts of 12 and 13 inches of rain in some locations.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

