KSDK reporter interviews crew who rescued her from flood waters

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis fire crews are responding to multiple locations for rescues and people trapped in vehicles Thursday afternoon amid heavy rainfall and flash flooding. A flash flood warning is in effect through 5:45 p.m. Thursday evening. An emergency alert sent to smart phone users around St. Louis advises people not to travel while rainfall continues in the region.
ST. LOUIS – Flooding Tuesday morning caused one person to die and 70 others were rescued in St. Louis City. The death happened at about 10 a.m. at Rosedale Avenue and Enright Avenue. Police said a car was submerged in about 8.5 feet of water. When the water receded, a body was found inside the […]
Heavy rains caused flooding across the St. Louis region Tuesday. Dozens of women-owned business will be at Sunday's Procure Market. The Women's Creative is back this month with a block party. Procure Market will be on Sunday. It will feature dozens of women-owned businesses, live music, yard games and give aways.
Thousands of people viewed Shamika Lewis' video on Facebook during Monday night's flash flooding from her home in University City. Her husband Antonio Lewis showed the damage, two days later. "This is the boys' room, and that's the window," he said. After seeing the storm alert on their phones, they...
ST. LOUIS – One person died in a flooded vehicle Tuesday morning in St. Louis City. The incident happened at about 10 a.m. Police said a car was submerged in about 8.5 feet of water at Rosedale Avenue and Enright Avenue. When the water receded, a body was found inside the car. Fire Chief Dennis […]
ST. LOUIS – A crash closed I-70 westbound past Lindbergh Boulevard Wednesday morning for nearly an hour. The crash happened at about 11:15 a.m. One car appears to have ended up off of the roadway. The crash is expected to be cleared by 12:01 p.m. MoDOT asked motorists to use an alternate route for a […]
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An endangered person advisory was issued Wednesday morning for a 32-year-old woman. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Ashley Marie Carter is diagnosed as bi-polar schizophrenic with PTSD, and she “left her residential based treatment facility” in the 800 block of Carrico Road in Florissant at about 4:30 a.m. MSHP said she left through a window and is without her required medication.
ST. LOUIS – A 15-year-old boy was killed in a crash late Wednesday night in south St. Louis. Police said the driver of a Jeep Wrangler was traveling northbound on South Broadway at about 11:30 p.m. when he made a left-hand turn in order to travel west on Loughborough. The front end of the Jeep […]
O'FALLON, Mo. — Police in O'Fallon, Missouri, have located a man with dementia went missing around 4 p.m. Tuesday. The 91 year-old man was reported missing after he was last seen at the Bank of Franklin County in Washington, Missouri. His car was last spotted going northbound on Wentzville Parkway heading away from Pearce Boulevard at around 9:30 Tuesday night.
ST. LOUIS – One man was shot early Thursday morning in south St. Louis. The incident happened in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue just after 1 a.m. When police got there, they could not find the victim. He showed up later at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the groin. His injuries […]
ST. PETERS – Several cars are now underwater in St. Peters and boat crews are out to help. In the middle of Main Street just north of I-70 lies several cars floating in the middle of the road. Businesses along Main Street have at least some water up to the doorsteps if not inside of them.
The clean up will continue today after a major storm dumped a foot of rain on some parts of the St. Louis region on Tuesday. In the Riverbend, rainfall totals vary from 3 to 6 inches, then up to 8 or 9 inches in southern Madison County. St. Charles County, Missouri, received record amounts of 12 and 13 inches of rain in some locations.
