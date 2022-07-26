ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile County, AL

BCSO: Woman leads deputies on chase into Mobile County on rims, crashes

By Blake Brown
 2 days ago
UPDATE (8:59 a.m.): Raisor is being charged with attempting to elude, rendering false alarm, reckless endangerment, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second-degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said a Kentucky woman led them on a chase Monday afternoon that crossed into Mobile County.

According to investigators, deputies attempted a traffic stop on a Dodge Charger for no tag. The driver accelerated and failed to yield to multiple patrol cars, we’re told. The vehicle’s tires were spiked on I-65 at the 37-mile marker. According to the BCSO, the vehicle continued at speeds around 90 mph on the rims.

Creola Police joined the chase once it crossed into Mobile County. The vehicle eventually caught fire and ran off the roadway around the 13-mile marker. During the chase, the driver contacted 911 and said she had a gun, according to investigators. They say she asked that the deputies back off and let her go.

The female driver was identified as Jennifer Raisor from Kentucky. Raisor has warrants out of Kentucky for auto theft. She has a Montgomery, Ala. address, which is where deputies believe was her most recent location. Several additional charges are pending in Baldwin and Mobile Counties.

David Andrews
2d ago

if she goes to Baldwin county she will get out in about 8-10 yrs. if she's real real good!!! those lady judges do not Play!!!

Missing & endangered woman: Escambia Co.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” woman who was last seen early Wednesday morning, according to a Facebook post. Ann Boden Smith, 23, was last seen at around 7:40 a.m. on the 700-block of Truman Avenue Wednesday, July 27. According to the post, she […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
11-year-old found safe in stolen car in Foley after possible kidnapping: ECSO

UPDATE (5:46 p.m.): Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons confirmed Banesa Fernandez-Santis was found by herself in a stolen vehicle in Foley. Brijido Manriquez-Ortiz was detained in Loredo, Texas. Simmons doesn’t believe Manriquez-Ortiz was with her when she disappeared, but he still may face charges for sexual battery and capital sexual battery based on their relationship. […]
FOLEY, AL
