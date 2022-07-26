ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Sox set for first appearance in Colorado since ’17

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago White Sox made a push before the All-Star break by winning three of four games against the American League Central-leading Minnesota Twins. Chicago stumbled out of the break, dropping two to the second-place Cleveland Guardians before winning the final two to split the four-game series. Now the White Sox...

Axios Denver

Colorado Rockies attendance plummets to start 2022 season

Data: Baseball Reference and Worth; Table: Thomas Oide/AxiosThe Colorado Rockies' attendance numbers look much like the team's record this year: in the red.Why it matters: Baseball is losing its luster, and if the trends hold, it would be the fifth consecutive non-pandemic-restricted season for Major League Baseball with declining attendance, Axios Sports' Jeff Tracy writes.By the numbers: Coors Field — which can fit 50,000 — has been 14% emptier so far this season compared to 2019, according to an Axios analysis. It's the 10th-largest decline in the league.One factor is the team's record (43-53, as of Monday), which is 10th-worst.The big picture: 23 of the 30 MLB teams are down this season, which comes after a 99-day lockout.A leading cause is a decline in season ticket sales.What's next: The Rockies play at home Tuesday for the first time in more than a week.Pro tip: Sign up for the Axios Sports newsletter
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

White Sox try to keep win streak alive against the Rockies

Chicago White Sox (49-48, third in the AL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (44-54, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (6-6, 5.12 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (3-5, 4.98 ERA, 1.79 WHIP, 38 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -140, Rockies +118; over/under...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Adam Engel absent from White Sox's lineup Wednesday afternoon

Chicago White Sox outfielder Adam Engel is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies. Leury Garcia will cover center field in place of Engel while Josh Harrison (leg) returns to the lineup to play second base and bat seventh. A.J. Pollock will hit third after hitting seventh on Tuesday.
CHICAGO, IL
Denver, CO
Colorado State
Colorado Sports
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
NBC Sports Chicago

José Quintana's name is attached to the White Sox

José Quintana's name has swirled the rumor mill as the White Sox near close to the Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline. He's having an excellent year on the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates. He has started in 19 games holding a 3.70 ERA and a 1.28 WHIP. He's struck out 85 batters to the 29 he's walked.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Trayce Thompson sitting for Dodgers on Thursday

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Thompson will move to the bench on Thursday with Cody Bellinger starting in center field. Bellinger will bat eighth versus right-hander Jose Urena and the Rockies. numberFire's models project Bellinger for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Rockies' Garrett Hampson sitting on Thursday

Colorado Rockies infielder Garrett Hampson is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Hampson will move to the bench on Thursday with Connor Joe starting at first base. Joe will bat first versus left-hander Tyler Anderson and the Dodgers. numberFire's models project Joe for...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Díaz, Rockies rally off Graveman in 9th, stun White Sox 6-5

Elias Díaz hit a two-run single off Kendall Graveman in the ninth inning, and the Colorado Rockies overcame the loss of starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela to beat the Chicago White Sox 6-5 on Wednesday. Senzatela, making his second start since returning from a shoulder injury, led 3-2 in the seventh when Leury García hit a comebacker off the pitcher's left foot that rolled away for a single. The 27-year-old right-hander threw some warmup pitches before walking off the mound. Lucas Gilbreath allowed Tim Anderson's RBI single and A.J. Pollock's two-run single as the White Sox went ahead 5-3....
CHICAGO, IL
Connor Joe
Michael Kopech
Kris Bryant
Kyle Freeland
numberfire.com

Josh Harrison (leg) back in White Sox's lineup Wednesday

Chicago White Sox infielder Josh Harrison (leg) is in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies. What It Means:. Harrison was held out the last two games with a leg injury. He will play second base and bat seventh while Leury...
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Colorado Rockies' Kris Bryant has foot discomfort, will get evaluated

MILWAUKEE -- Colorado Rockies outfielder Kris Bryant will undergo evaluation for the foot issue that kept him from playing Monday night. "Kris has some discomfort in his foot," Colorado manager Bud Black said after the Rockies' 2-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. "It's been sort of a gradual thing over the last few days. Today we just decided to take him out of the lineup to get a lot of treatment. We're going to get reevaluated tomorrow when we get to Denver with our doctors, some specialists, and we'll see where we are."
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Eloy Jimenez on White Sox's bench versus Rockies

Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies. What It Means:. Yasmani Grandal will relieve Jimenez at designated hitter while Seby Zavala starts at catcher and hits ninth. A.J. Pollock will cover left...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

Is Juan Soto set for the Padres? Talks between San Diego and Washington Nationals 'have intensified' ahead of the MLB trade deadline next week... with the NL West club leading the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees in the chase for his signature

As the MLB trade deadline inches closer, San Diego could be set to swoop on one of baseball's brightest young stars. With trade talks for Soto heating up ahead of Tuesday's trade cut-off, the Padres have emerged as the favorite for Childish Bambino, according to multiple reports. San Diego remain...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Dodgers visit the Rockies to start 4-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (65-32, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (45-54, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (10-1, 2.79 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 87 strikeouts); Rockies: Jose Urena (1-2, 3.13 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -213, Rockies +176; over/under is 12...
DENVER, CO

