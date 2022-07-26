ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Average San Diego County Gas Price Drops to Lowest Amount Since March 9

By City News Service
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Tuesday for the 41st consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 2.7 cents to $5.671, its lowest amount since March 9. The average price has decreased 70.2 cents during the streak, including 1...

SAN MARCOS, CA
