Paso Robles, CA

Letter: Thanks for supporting afterschool programs for at-risk youth

By Letter To The Editor
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 2 days ago
– The Paso Robles Youth Arts Center (Youth Arts) thanks the SLO County Board of Supervisors for revisiting their recommendation for American Rescue Plan Act Funds (ARPA), and allocating $3M in nonprofit recovery dollars to a variety of organizations best serving our community’s recovery.

With admiration for the exceptional organizations providing critical services to at-risk youth, homeless individuals and families, we recognize there are many pieces of the puzzle that help mitigate or prevent homelessness. After-school programs such as the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center, Boys & Girls Clubs, Big Brothers Big Sisters and others, help deter homelessness and create a safety net for youth. They have a profound impact on the lives of our young people who might otherwise fall through the cracks.

The Youth Arts’ Free Visual and Performing Arts Program, was founded 24 years ago to change negative behaviors, and eliminate barriers for youth, using the arts and professional artist mentorships as a vehicle for change. It is a safe-haven that promotes self-reliance, enhances self-esteem, and instills a sense of wholeness and community. At-risk students are on the fringe of public acceptance due to poverty and negative influences knocking at their doors. Teens are dealing with depression and anxiety as a new normal – a result of three years

of COVID-19. Now is the time to engage and inspire them.

Without safe spaces, youth must fend for themselves, understand their feelings, and make sense of a world in crisis.

The Youth Arts shows students they can be exceptional leaders, who are already amazing. They just must believe it.

Thank you to all who support us in this mission.

Respectfully submitted,

Emily Jagger

Development Director

Paso Robles Youth Arts Center

