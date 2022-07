TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One of two district magistrate judge positions in Shawnee Co. has been filled while nominations have been reopened to fill the other. Kansas Courts says the Third Judicial District Nominating Commission has chosen Christopher Turner to fill an open district magistrate position. However, it said the commission could not reach an agreement on who would fill the second open judge position. Therefore, the commission has reopened the nomination process.

SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS ・ 10 HOURS AGO