Benzie County, MI

Supporting mental health on the farm

By editor
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Growing up on a farm was a wonderful experience. I was surrounded by nature and family,” said Remington Rice, a Benzie County native who represents the fifth generation to grow up on the same family farm in rural Michigan. “Of course, not everything was perfect. The men in...

michigan boomerang

Today, northern Michigan is experiencing unprecedented growth owing to some unique influences. Most notably, the pandemic provided an opportunity for many to work from anywhere with an Internet connection and through videoconferencing. Some launched their own entrepreneurial dream here. Others have come—and will continue to—to escape climate change impacts such as drought, wildfires, and rising coastal waters. Additionally, there are the “boomerangers”: younger adults who left the region after high school seeking greener pastures, eventually realizing that northern Michigan’s matchless geography, climate, and sense of community make for an ideal place to raise a family. And of course, let’s not forget the tourists, whose numbers continue to climb. Residents, both lifelong and those who have assimilated over many years, greet this influx of visitors and those relocating as something of a mixed blessing.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
Summer season Up North: a perfect teaching moment

Thirty-six years ago, I first laid eyes on Grand Traverse Bay. I was dazzled by Lake Michigan’s Caribbean-like water’s breathtaking beauty. Everyone who sees it is. I had driven up from Indianapolis, having just graduated from college at the age of 30. My best friend, whom I had tended bar with as he worked his way through art school at Indiana University in Indianapolis, had returned to his ancestral homeland in northern Michigan. At that time, he lived in an upstairs apartment on Front Street just east of downtown Traverse City. He’s a sixth generation Michigander, his great-great grandfather having landed on the shores of Good Harbor Bay in the 1850s. My friend is deeply proud of his Bohemian heritage. These European immigrant families formed the bedrock upon which the region developed.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
3 West Michigan Farms to Visit During Prime Peach Picking Season

Are you even a Michigander if you've never been to a u-pick farm? Much like you, I have fond memories of spending a day on the farm picking fruit from orchards across west Michigan and, of course, snacking along the way-- it's a right of passage! I've picked everything from blueberries to apples, and now it's time to start preparing for peaches here in the Mitten.
MICHIGAN STATE
5 Michigan men arrested when officials break up drug deal, find fentanyl in car

BEULAH, Mich. – Five Michigan men were arrested when officials broke up a drug deal and found fentanyl in one vehicle and cash in the other, according to authorities. Detectives from the Traverse Narcotics Team said they identified a spot in Beulah, Michigan, where a drug deal was going to take place. They identified two vehicles involved in the transaction, officials said.
Lake City Man Arrested for Accosting a Minor for Immoral Purposes

A Lake City man was arrested for accosting a minor for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime, according to Michigan State Police. Detectives began an investigation on May 20, MSP says, because of a report of inappropriate text messages and a potential relationship between Nelson and a 13-year-old. He was arraigned Tuesday on one count of accosting a minor for immoral purposes and one count using a computer to commit a crime.
LAKE CITY, MI

