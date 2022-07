It’s back! Often billed as the largest crab feast in the world, the 77th annual Rotary Club of Annapolis Crab Feast is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 5, come rain or shine, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The traditional format of the event took a hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic but the club did sell crabs-to-go. This year, the event returns to in-person dining.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 13 HOURS AGO