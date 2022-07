Why would certain states resort to prohibition-like behavior and ban beer? The restriction and banning of alcoholic products existed in 1808 in the form of the temperance movement, the practice of moderation or abstinence from alcohol started by a church in Saratoga County, New York, per Beer Advocate. The need for grain in World War I in 1917 triggered extreme alcohol controls, which eventually turned into prohibition. Although we have long since bid the 18th Amendment farewell, liquor restrictions still exist, even if only in isolated pockets like the "Midwestern and Southern Bible Belt," per The Mob Museum, or on specific types and brands of booze.

