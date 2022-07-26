ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

A Drummer Boy Christmas: The 2022 TOUR Experience in Greensboro, NC Dec 11, 2022 – pre-sale password

tmpresale.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA A Drummer Boy Christmas: The 2022 TOUR Experience presale passcode is available below! While this limited time presale offer exists, you...

www.tmpresale.com

WBTV

Celebrity Car Show this weekend at NC Transportation Museum in Spencer

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - They’re revving their engines and racing over to the N.C. Transportation Museum for the Celebrity Car and Truck Show on July 30 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Famous cars from some fan-favorite movies will be in attendance for the day. Bumblebee from Transformers, Ecto-1 from Ghostbusters, the Jurassic Park Jeep, The Pizza Planet Truck from Toy Story, and The Evel Knievel Motorcycle, the Autobot Jeep, Herbie, and a replica of NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Bobby Allison’s No. 22 1969 and 1970 Dodge Daytona! The show will be indoors located in our back house so you can attend rain or shine!
SPENCER, NC
triad-city-beat.com

In the Weeds: The Parking Lot Whisperer

Teddy strolls in, and while Oh shit, here we go, runs through my head, I smile and greet him with a warmness that feels like it doesn’t reach my eyes. Fun fact: I am a terrible poker player. I’ve no reason to harbor any type of ill will towards Teddy. He’s always been nice, cordial and informative to me. We shake hands, exchange pleasantries and get down to the business at hand. Teddy has a job that has received the ire of downtown Winston-Salem lately, and as I’m guilty as anyone when it comes to fanning those local flames of judgment, I think he knows it. Despite all the gossip that has popped up on Reddit threads and Facebook posts, Teddy considers himself the Parking Lot Whisperer. He’s not far off. He takes a sip of his beer and nods at the lot behind me, asking what the reactions have been like.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WHQC HITS 96.1

Longtime Friends In North Carolina Split Massive Lottery Prize

A pair of friends in North Carolina are celebrating a huge win, and the fulfillment of a longtime promise, after one of them scored a massive lottery prize. Scott Edwards of Julian and Perry Charles of Lexington have been friends for 35 years after meeting while working at Winn-Dixie. Over the years, they had made a pact that if one of them were to win a big lottery prize, they would split it. That promise finally came around earlier this month after Charles picked up Double Win Fast Play ticket from Mast Food Mart on Old U.S. 64 East after seeing the $361,527 jackpot, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery.
mebaneenterprise.com

The toys are back in town: Old North State Farm Toy Show back in growth mode

Sometimes the fountain of youth is a doorway into a room full of toy tractors, trucks, cars, and other fun-size versions of real farm equipment. Throughout its history, the Old North State Farm Toy Show has served as a way for people of all ages to either reminisce about their childhood, add to a collection, or marvel at what it meant to play with objects that don’t have video screens or cameras.
BURLINGTON, NC
ourstate.com

A Bunch of Bologna: 3 Spots to Get a Fried Bologna Sandwich

Built around 1890, Rockford General Store is, in many ways, a time capsule. Floorboards creak around the old-fashioned woodstove. Rocking chairs and benches for loafing line the front porch, overlooking the trains that pass by daily on the same tracks that brought passengers and freight to the historic village of Rockford 130 years ago. And a grill makes hot dogs, burgers, and sandwiches — including a nostalgic favorite, the bologna sandwich.
ROCKFORD, IL
WFMY NEWS2

My 2 Cents: When is it appropriate to tip?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The art of tipping can be quite confusing depending on what situation you're in. The easiest scenario for me is when you're dining in at a restaurant. Your server brings you the bill and you leave them a tip. Another scenario where tipping seems appropriate is...
GREENSBORO, NC
triad-city-beat.com

After tragedy, a family brings Puerto Rican flavor to Greensboro

Featured photo: Puerto Rican flavors mix with Latin familiarity at Greensboro’s Old San Juan (photo by Luis Garay) On Sept.16, 2017, Hurricane Maria struck and delivered a deadly blow to parts of the Caribbean, including the islands of Dominica, Puerto Rico and St. Croix. The hurricane was reported by various news outlets as the worst recorded natural disaster for the area.
GREENSBORO, NC
ourstate.com

Lox Stock & Bagel: Greensboro’s Iconic Deli

Lox Stock & Bagel didn’t spring into life 45 years ago fully formed. It originated in the early 1970s as Mickey Lieb’s wholesale meat distributorship, in the same location on Battleground Avenue where it stands today. John Meyler, who’d come from the New York City suburbs to attend Guilford College in 1969, met Lieb while working at The Pen and Pencil Restaurant. They came up with the name “Lox Stock & Bagel” together, then Meyler bought out Lieb in 1977. Meyler is the mustachioed, curly-haired, aproned guy with glasses (looking not unlike Tony Orlando of Tony Orlando and Dawn, which was also big in the ’70s) depicted on LS&B’s early menus, which still hang on a wall inside the restaurant.
GREENSBORO, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

Burlington, NC Ranked As The Second Best Place To Buy Real Estate In The Whole Country – Mike Swanson

On Tuesday, July 26, 2022 the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com both released their “Emerging Housing Markets Index” and ranked Burlington, North Carolina as the second best place to buy a home in the entire country. That is huge for the Piedmont-Triad area. This index takes into account what you get for what you pay for and the potential return on your investment. It suggests that the housing quality of Burlington is excellent and so are the prospects for the area.
BURLINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Dewey's has a "Dewzy" of a treat for you

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It really all started in 1930. Dewey’s Bakery became a part of the Triad providing sweet treats for the families of Winston-Salem. They were known for their cookies and cakes and as time went on, ice cream as well. Well, now they have combined the treats into one crazy concoction that is a "Dewzy" of a treat.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wraltechwire.com

Piedmont Animal Health is being sold to UK firm in $210M deal

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Greensboro-based Piedmont Animal Health, an innovator of more than 30 pet medicines sold by major global brands, will be sold to Dechra Pharmaceuticals of England for $210 million in cash. The acquisition will be a new chapter for Piedmont and its 19-person staff after two...
GREENSBORO, NC
Overton County News

Baby born on “Twosday” at 2:22 a.m.

A number of “Twosday” babies were born on February 22, 2022 – 2/22/22 – including Judah Grace Spear, who made her debut on that Tuesday morning at precisely 2:22 a.m. in Burlington, NC, and, according to Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC], there’s more than one reason she’s being called a miracle baby.
BURLINGTON, NC
alamancenews.com

Planning board hears plans for sale of Davis Street United Methodist Church

Burlington’s planning and zoning commission has endorsed a pair of proposals that could plant the seeds for two very different facilities to nurture the community’s youth. The first of these two child-oriented requests concerns a pediatric clinic that aims to provide a more wholesome environment for children with autism and other developmental disorders.
BURLINGTON, NC
News Argus

301 Dobson St No Pets

Nice 2BR/1BTH Home For Rent Kernersville, NC - Property Id: 947328. 2BR/1BTH W/Recent Updates, Restored Hard Wood flooring. Reference Check & Application Required. Contact# 336-993-6786 ( R. Voss Properties ) [ Please Leave Quick Message With Name & Phone Number ]. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/301-dobson-st-kernersville-nc-unit-no-pets/947328. Property Id 947328. No Pets...
travelnowsmart.com

Things to Do in Asheboro Nc

Blowing Rock is a small village in northwest North Carolina on beautiful Blue Ridge Parkway. It is named after The Blowing Rock, an old formations with sweeping views of the mountains, forests and The Johns River. Blowing Rock Art & History Museum feature local artwork. The expansive Moses H. Cone Memorial Park has a bronze statue of the giant mountain monasteries. A hiking trail from Annie Cannon Gardens leads directly to Glen Rose Waterfalls and GlenMarie. Children will love the Nature Trail which includes oak trees and wildflowers.
ASHEBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

Winston-Salem Open Announces Player Field for 2022 Event

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (JULY 27, 2022) – The Winston-Salem Open is pleased to welcome its 2022 main draw field to the Piedmont Triad for the August event. “We feel like we have a great mix of talent to showcase this year,” says Jeff Ryan, the tournament director. “Fans will...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Asheboro women transform windscreen into tote bags

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Women from three different companies have combined their areas of expertise for one goal: putting less in our landfills. Samet has partnered with Reborn Clothing Company to transform its windscreen material from construction job sites into tote bags. “When we’re done with projects, we have potentially miles of this windscreen material […]
ASHEBORO, NC

