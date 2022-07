When Balaton Hungarian restaurant announced this past January that it was closing after 60 years, I reluctantly shared the news with my father. For decades, he owned an auto parts store on Buckeye Road, a short mile west of the restaurant’s original location. He and a friend met there for lunch every single Friday until the early `80s, when the restaurant relocated to Shaker Square. When I revisited Balaton for this paper back in 2018, I did so with my father sitting across the table. You never know when you’re enjoying something for the last time, and for my father, that was the case that day.

