Nearly 400,000 unemployment insurance claimants who were told they were overpaid benefits in the pandemic will not have their wages garnished or state tax refunds intercepted for at least the next few months, Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency said Wednesday. The pause in collection activities for 391,769 claimants — which expires Oct. 31 — was authorized by the U.S. Department of Labor and applies to claimants who received federal jobless benefits in the pandemic, such as Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, but were later...

