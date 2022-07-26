ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asotin County, WA

Asotin County jailers to get raises, new hires to get signing bonus

 2 days ago

The Asotin County Commission has approved a $2-per-hour raise for certified corrections officers at the county jail, and a $5,000 stipend for the next five new hires. According to the Lewiston Tribune,...

Related
Pullman Regional Hospital Board approves proposed bond to expand

The Pullman Regional Hospital Board of Commissioners has voted unanimously to present voters with a $27.5 million bond to help fund hospital expansion. The Lewiston Tribune reports the bond, which voters in the hospital’s taxing district will consider during the Nov. 8 general election, would help fund a $45 million expansion and remodel project. The timeline for the bond is yet to be decided, but could be spread over 20 to 30 years.
PULLMAN, WA
Lewiston City Council affirms vote against low-barrier homeless shelter proposal

The Lewiston City Council has affirmed it’s position to not allow a low-barrier homeless shelter proposed by the LC Valley Adult Resource Center. According to the Lewiston Tribune, councilors approved a reasoned statement of relevant criteria and standards, a written document that outlined their thinking behind reversing a Planning and Zoning Commission approval of a conditional-use permit that would have allowed the shelter to move forward.
LEWISTON, ID
Nez Perce Tribe challenges air quality permit

The Nez Perce Tribe is challenging an air quality permit issued to operators of a proposed open-pit gold mine in the headwaters of the South Fork of the Salmon River. The tribe, along with the Idaho Conservation League and Save the South Fork Salmon, petitioned the Idaho Board of Environmental Quality seeking to overturn a permit issued to Perpetua Resources Idaho. The company is working to reopen and expand the long-shuttered mine near Yellowpine where it hopes to extract gold and antimony and invest some of its profits into restoring the site that is releasing toxic chemicals into streams. While still in the permitting process, the company has been given permission to begin some of the cleanup work. The Department of Environmental Quality issued the company the permit in June.
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
Whitman County Auditor Warns Public About Individuals Going Door-To-Door Asking Elections Questions

The Whitman County Auditor is warning the public about people going door-to-door and falsely presenting themselves as being associated with the elections office. The individuals are asking about voter status and addresses and election participation. Auditor Sandy Jamison says these people are not affiliated with her office or the elections office or the Washington Secretary of State’s Office. Jamison doesn’t know what group is going door-to-door and what their motivation is.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
Lewiston City Council Votes Against Purchase of Fitness Equipment for New Community Park

LEWISTON - The Lewiston Parks and Recreation Department requested the City Council to consider the purchase of outdoor fitness equipment and shade structures for the new community park project at the cost of $158,063.35. The total cost would cover 20 pieces of fitness equipment of which many would be ADA compliant, 2 sun shades and 1 sign. The Councils vote on the purchase was tied 2-2 with Mayor Johnson breaking the tie and voting against the proposed purchase.
LEWISTON, ID
Sentencing delayed for von Ehlinger while motion considered

The sentencing of former Lewiston state lawmaker Aaron von Ehlinger for rape has been canceled as the judge considers motions brought by the defense. Von Ehlinger was found guilty of raping a legislative intern by a jury in April. The former intern, who was 19 at the time, said he forced himself on her at his apartment after they had dinner.
LEWISTON, ID
Lewiston Man Sentenced to Over 10 Years in Prison for Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute

LEWISTON - A 57-year-old Lewiston man has been sentenced to 121 months in federal prison for the possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. According to evidence presented in court, and in court documents, Ricky Dale Faulkner, 57, was arrested when task force officers executed a search warrant at his residence and seized over one pound of methamphetamine, cash, and a handgun. During the search, Faulkner’s cell phone was also seized and data on the phone showed that Faulkner was distributing methamphetamine to people in the Lewiston, ID, and Clarkson, WA, area.
LEWISTON, ID
Lewiston man drowns in Salmon River

A Lewiston man drowned Saturday in the Salmon River while attempting to save a dog. According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, 55-year-old Richard Scyphers was with a group of rafters near Pine Bar about 1 mile upstream from Graves Creek at around 4:30 p.m., when he swam out into the river to save a dog that had been caught in a current. Scyphers reportedly went around the river bend and out of sight.
LEWISTON, ID
LC Valley authorities investigate apparent murder/suicide

LC Valley authorities are investigating a suspected murder/suicide. According to a news release issued Monday from the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement and medics responded Friday to a report of a deceased 96-year-old woman, Elsie Dean, at her Clarkston residence. Investigators say there was no obvious cause of...
CLARKSTON, WA
Troy man died from Fentanyl

Kenneth Meckel, 34 of Troy, died from the toxic effects of Fentanyl, the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday. On June 26, deputies and Elk River Ambulance responded four miles up the Basin Road for a report of an unresponsive man. Officials said Meckel was deceased upon the arrival of...
TROY, ID
The Montebon's from Lewiston's Grocery Outlet

Kylie Montebon and her husband Carlo own and operate Lewiston's Grocery Outlet on Thain Road. They keep shoppers in the know through posts on their Facebook page. "As parents of 3 very hungry boys, we're all about the bargain shopping. The easy stuff," Kylie Montebon said on Facebook. But this...
LEWISTON, ID
Asotin County Sheriff's Office Investigating Suspected Murder-Suicide Involving Mother and Son

CLARKSTON - The Asotin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspected murder-suicide involving a mother and son that occurred last week in the LC Valley. According to the Asotin County Sheriff's Office, on Friday, July 22, 2022, law enforcement and medical crews responded to a residence in Clarkston for reports of a deceased female. Upon arrival, medics found 96-year-old Elsie Dean, deceased. Police say that there was no obvious cause of death, however there was evidence at the scene that her body had been moved after her death.
ASOTIN COUNTY, WA
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central Panhandle Mountains, Coeur d'Alene Area, Idaho Palouse by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 10:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-01 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains; Coeur d'Alene Area; Idaho Palouse; Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties; Lewiston Area; Northern Panhandle EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 90s to around 103 except 103 to near 108 across the portions of the Upper Columbia Basin and Lewiston-Clarkston Valley through Sunday. Overnight temperatures will be in the 60s to low 70s. * WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho. Portions of East Central, North Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Residents without air conditioners will experience a build up of heat within their homes through late in the week.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID

Community Policy