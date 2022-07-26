Mega Millions jackpot hits $810 million

HARRISBURG – The PA Fish & Boat Commission will hold a meeting tonight at 6 to consider new fishing license and permit fees. Fee levels have not changed since 2005. While the revenue derived from the fees paid by anglers has remained stagnant, costs have not. Annual expenditures have increased from $34.5 million in fiscal year 2005 to $41.6 million in fiscal year 2020. An adjustment to the fees is needed to cope with inflationary pressures as well as maintain and improve existing programs. An annual resident license would rise from $21.00 to $23.50. An annual non-resident license would go from $51.00 to $55.00. An annual senior resident would jump from $10.00 to $11.25 and a senior resident lifetime would go from $50.00 to $75.00. The hearing may be viewed remotely by joining the webinar from your internet browser using this link: https://bit.ly/July25-PublicHearing. If prompted, enter the webinar access number code: 2634 378 3987. Password: public.

