ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Mega Millions jackpot hits $810 million

FOX 43
FOX 43
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. — With an estimated $810 million up for grabs tonight, the Mega Millions lottery game is living up to its name. The jackpot has grown so large because there hasn’t been a...

www.fox43.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27 News

Pa. Lottery ticket worth $100K sold in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A winning Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Lancaster County for Monday night’s drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn (25-37-38-39-65) and the red Powerball 5, to win. Without the one-dollar Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth half of […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Lifestyle
FOX 43

The Mecum Car Auction returns to Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A popular car auction returned to Harrisburg for the first time since 2019. The Mecum Car Auction officially opened its doors to the public Wednesday at 8 a.m. at the Harrisburg Farm Show Center located on 2300 North Cameron St. The world's largest collector car auction...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Chipotle reopening Chambersburg location with “Chipotlane”

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Chipotle is reopening its Chambersburg location with a new “Chipotlane,” the first in the area. The location on the 900 block of Norland Ave. will reopen on July 29 and the first 50 people will receive Chipotle merchandise. The new location features the...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
wdac.com

Push For PA Fishing Fee Increase

HARRISBURG – The PA Fish & Boat Commission will hold a meeting tonight at 6 to consider new fishing license and permit fees. Fee levels have not changed since 2005. While the revenue derived from the fees paid by anglers has remained stagnant, costs have not. Annual expenditures have increased from $34.5 million in fiscal year 2005 to $41.6 million in fiscal year 2020. An adjustment to the fees is needed to cope with inflationary pressures as well as maintain and improve existing programs. An annual resident license would rise from $21.00 to $23.50. An annual non-resident license would go from $51.00 to $55.00. An annual senior resident would jump from $10.00 to $11.25 and a senior resident lifetime would go from $50.00 to $75.00. The hearing may be viewed remotely by joining the webinar from your internet browser using this link: https://bit.ly/July25-PublicHearing. If prompted, enter the webinar access number code: 2634 378 3987. Password: public.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drawing
PennLive.com

Why Mecum Auctions at the Pa. Farm Show Complex is a ‘rock concert’ for car collectors

In major cities like Chicago and Dallas, Mecum Auction puts thousands of rare and classic vehicles up for auction. This month, they’ll be doing the same at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex. But while Harrisburg might seem small potatoes next some of the other metropolitan areas Mecum visits, the particular geography of this area makes it a perfect location for car enthusiasts, despite its smaller urban footprint.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Mechanicsburg home with pool, five-bedrooms for $2.1 million: Cool Spaces

This elegant five-bedroom, six-bath, traditional two-story home with a fenced, heated, in-ground, saltwater pool sits on 1 acre off Wertzville Rd. in Mechanicsburg, Pa. Constructed in 2018 it also has a great two-story foyer, family room, sun/Florida room, office, upstairs laundry, formal and built-in kitchen dining areas, wine cellar, media room, game room, exercise studio and mud room.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
PennLive.com

‘If people are looking to see big-time boxing, this is it’: JAB Promotions set to host boxing event at FNB Field in Harrisburg on Saturday

Jason Bryant, the founder of JAB Promotions, says that FNB Field at City Island is the place to be this Saturday. That’s because he and his team are hosting the very first boxing event to be held in a venue as big as the Senators’ home stadium in the capital city, and he claims that this function in particular will set the standard for quality boxing in the area.
HARRISBURG, PA
susquehannastyle.com

Cheers to Beers: 7 Breweries In the Susquehanna Valley

It’s time to celebrate International Beer Day, and we got you covered! Here is a list of must-try breweries and signature hand-crafted beers throughout the Valley! While the global celebration is Friday, August 5, gather with friends and family to enjoy good beer, eats, and entertainment on any given day at these local brewing companies!
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Hospitals in Harrisburg-area ranked by U.S. News

Lancaster General Hospital is the fourth-ranked hospital in Pennsylvania, followed closely by Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, ranked fifth, and UPMC Harrisburg Hospital, ranked eighth, according to U.S. News. More detail about each hospital can be found in the annual “America’s Best Hospitals” report published this week...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy