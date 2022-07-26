ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All clear after police investigate suspicious package downtown

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago
Credit: Getty Images

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department determined an item it was investigating as a suspicious package posed no threat to the public Monday morning.

APD said the scene, which is now clearing, was located in the 700 block of Brazos Street near the Omni hotel between East Eighth and Seventh Streets.

Seventh and Brazos were blocked off previously for the police response.

The call about the suspicious package came in at 5:44 a.m. APD said the bomb squad responded.

