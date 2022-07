Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Ryan Yarbrough and the Tampa Bay Rays. The Orioles appear to be giving Rutschman a routine breather for the day game after a night game. Robinson Chirinos will catch for Jordan Lyles and hit ninth. Rutschman started the first six games out of the All-Star break and went 7-for-17 with three doubles, four runs scored, one RBI, six walks, and four strikeouts.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 10 HOURS AGO