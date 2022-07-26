ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Jelly Roll in San Diego, CA Oct 13, 2022 – presale code

 2 days ago

The latest Jelly Roll presale password is now available to our VIP members! During this special presale you have got a good|fantastic chance to buy performance tickets before they go on sale!!!. Please don't miss this wonderful...

41 Free Things to Do in San Diego (By a Local)

Thanks to its gorgeous beaches and the many fun things to do in San Diego, this is a city with something to offer everyone!. As a San Diego local, I know it can be expensive to explore America's Finest City. To help you out, I put together this list of the best free things to do in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

MTS ramps up trolley service for Red Hot Chili Peppers concert at Petco Park

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — An estimated 40,000 event-goers will be heading downtown for the Red Hot Chili Peppers concert at Petco Park Wednesday. Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) will be ramping up service to accommodate the crowds. All three trolley lines will have extra service when the concert ends. Trolley services will run every 15 minutes, with final services running at 11:53 p.m.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Best Breakfast in San Diego, CA — 30 Top Places!

San Diego is an oceanfront city in California, home to many fun-filled attractions, glorious beaches, and outstanding eateries. It is the perfect place to go on a culinary getaway as you explore its many fantastic breakfast spots. Quench your appetite by dining at eateries boasting topping-loaded buttermilk pancakes, benedicts with...
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego May Hear Loud 'Booms' Wednesday. Don't Be Alarmed

Loud booms may be heard in parts of San Diego Wednesday but it's no cause for alarm -- it's just a ... cannon?. The U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot plans to do some training exercises at their base in the Midway area of San Diego from about 8 a.m. to noon. During that time, the base will be setting off some ceremonial cannon fire and playing warning messages over the loudspeaker, the MCRD said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Santee Town Center Sold

Brixton Capital based in Solana Beach bought a Santee shopping center for an undisclosed price. The 103,903 square-foot Santee Town Center, 270 Town Center Blvd., was sold by Union City Investments based in Los Angeles. The center is fully leased to multiple tenants that include Ross Dress for Less, Michaels,...
SANTEE, CA
Tijuana-Style Hot Dog Sensation Doggos Gus On The Move In San Diego

A specialist in Tijuana-style bacon-wrapped hot dogs, Doggos Gus is on the move in San Diego and will soon shutter its Imperial Beach restaurant. In 2017, Gustavo Tonella took his mobile hot dog stand and installed it within now-defunct craft beer-centric Twisted Taps, taking over the food component at the then family-friendly bar and kitchen. Tonella, who started Doggos Gus in 2010, left the Twisted Taps kitchen in early summer 2018 to shift his focus to catering and events. In late 2019, Tonella took over the quaint space at 805 Seacoast Avenue previously occupied by Imperial Beach Buns (and IB Tacos before that) and reopened his brick-and-mortar restaurant in a new neighborhood.
SAN DIEGO, CA
14 Essential Seafood Restaurants in San Diego with Oceanfront Views

There are approximately 2,792 different seafood restaurants in San Diego, according to statistics that we just made up. With 70 miles of coastline in San Diego County alone, along with Baja California and the whole Pacific Northwest, San Diegans enjoy a fresh seafood bounty that our landlocked counterparts can only dream of. From sweet, ready-to-slurp oysters to yellowtail, mahi-mahi, and marlin tacos, and an abundance of crustaceans ready to be doused in butter and served with soft rolls or with market fresh veggies, our choices from the briny deep are nearly limitless. Of course, the only thing that makes a great seafood dinner even better is a great view to go with it. We've rounded up our favorite oceanfront spots, from Oceanside to Imperial Beach:
SAN DIEGO, CA
Fizzy Yellow Beer Purchases Stone Brewing for A Song

Stone Brewing Company is being sold to Sapporo Holdings, the Japanese brewery announced last Wednesday. Sapporo announced that it has entered into a "membership interest purchase agreement" to purchase the San Diego craft brewery, following Stone's distribution business being "carved out and transferred to the newly established subsidiary of Stone Holdings."
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

San Marcos Gets a Little Sweeter

Seyonna Hall is only 2 years old, but already she knows a good cookie when she sees – and tastes – one. Observing dozens of oversized plant-based cookies – from Chocolate Chip S'mores to Ube White Chocolate to Cosmic Brownie – the toddler chose a rainbow sprinkled one, her eyes growing nearly as big as the sweets behind a glass counter at.
SAN MARCOS, CA
CBS 8

What $1,500 a month in housing can get you in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — When it comes to rent and what you get for your money, San Diego is #1...#1 at getting the least bang for your buck. At least that's what a new survey says. Rent Café, "How Much Space You Can Get for $1,500 in the Best Cities for Renters" researched on how much square footage you can get for $1,500 a month.
CBS 8

San Diego Tattoo artist puts art over pain

SAN DIEGO — For San Diego tattoo artist Forrest Lang, the answer to the question from a user on TikTok asking what his favorite tattoo he did was simple. It was covering up the pimp's initials on a young woman who was sex trafficked as a 14-year-old girl. Lang,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Band of Local Boys Rising to Fame

As summer peers right around the corner, the San Diego-based band Sun Room provides all the sun-soaked sounds and beach vibes Point Loma Nazarene University students know and love. Luke Asgian, creator of Sun Room, attended our very own Point Loma Nazarene University, yet is on an academic pause as...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Historic Home to Become High-Tech Boutique Hotel

Brother and sister Hailey and Max Waitt are renovating a historic La Jolla home that had been used as a bed-and-breakfast inn into a high-tech hotel catering to the mid-20s to mid-40s traveler. The exterior of the George Kautz House, built in 1913, will be untouched but the home's interior...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Construction Set to Begin at Chula Vista Waterfront on Massive Gaylord Pacific Project

In three short years, Chula Vista's bayfront will drastically change. Developers and local leaders will break ground on Gaylord Pacific on Wednesday morning. The gigantic billion-dollar resort and convention center is expected to deliver thousands of jobs and millions of dollars into the regional economy. RIDA Development will construct...

