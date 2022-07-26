ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland County, OH

Leesburg boy dies in ATV accident

By Wilmington News Journal
 2 days ago

HIGHLAND COUNTY — An 11-year-old Leesburg boy was killed in an ATV accident Saturday in Highland County. Highland...

NBC4 Columbus

Canal Winchester hiker found dead at Cantwell Cliffs

ROCKBRIDGE, Ohio (WCMH) — A hiker from Canal Winchester was found dead Wednesday night at the bottom of Cantwell Cliffs. According to an ODNR spokesperson, the person was believed to be walking off the trail near the main waterfall. The Hocking County coroner identified the man Thursday as Jorge Hernandez-Davila, 35, of Canal Winchester. The […]
CANAL WINCHESTER, OH
WDTN

West Carrollton man killed in steel mill accident

This incident, ruled to be an accident, occurred at the Middletown Works Facility for Cleveland Cliffs. According to the Cleveland Cliffs website, this facility is an integrated steel operation with carbon steel melting, casting, hot- and cold-rolling and finishing operations.
WEST CARROLLTON, OH
WDTN

1 taken to hospital after Dayton stabbing

Dispatch reported that when officers got to the scene, they found someone stabbed. That person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, however, the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
DAYTON, OH
WSAZ

Vigil held for teen who disappeared into river

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A 16-year-old boy who disappeared Tuesday into the Scioto River near Lucasville still hasn’t been found after two days of searching. Police say at least six boats and a rescue dog have been in the river looking for Jeremy Sheppard. Wednesday night, community members...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Car flips upside down in I-71 crash in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An overnight crash in north Columbus left a car flipped on its top and an entrance to the highway closed for hours. The crash happened just before midnight on the ramp from Sinclair Road onto Interstate 71 going south, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Three cars were involved in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wnewsj.com

OSHP: OVI checkpoint in Highland County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced Thursday that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Highland County Friday evening. The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. “Based on provisional data, there were 13,726 OVI-related crashes in which 652 people were killed...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton man killed in motorcycle crash identified

RIVERSIDE — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Riverside Monday evening. Santiago Gonzalez, 43, of Dayton, died Monday after a crash in the 4400 block of Old Troy Pike around 7:26 p.m., according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. The crash involved a motorcycle and...
DAYTON, OH
sciotopost.com

Circleville Woman Sentenced to Jail for OVI Crash in Pickaway County that Killed One Person

PICKAWAY – A woman that was medflown after a crash has pleaded guilty to a crash that hospitalized several people and killed one. On September 12, 2021, at 8:19 P.M. Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of US Rte 22 East and Bolender Pontius Road on an injury accident, involving two motor vehicles. Upon investigation, a blue 2000 Toyota failed to stop at a stop sign on Bolender Pontius Road, while traveling southbound and went through the intersection at US Rte 22 East. The vehicle struck a gray 2007 Honda minivan that was traveling eastbound.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
wnewsj.com

CCSO seek information on theft suspect

WILMINGTON — Clinton County Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer Jr. is requesting assistance in identifying an individual believed to be responsible for several recent thefts in Clinton County as well as in Muskingum County. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office recently recovered a John Deere tractor that had been stolen from...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Search and rescue operation continues for missing teen

LUCASVILLE, Ohio — The search continues for a teenager who went missing yesterday near the Scioto River in Lucasville. Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman told the Guardian that shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 9-1-1 dispatchers received a call regarding someone who had fallen into the Scioto River near route 348.
LUCASVILLE, OH
1017thepoint.com

RICHMOND WOMAN KILLED IN CRASH; RESPONDING HELICOPTER GOES DOWN

(Butler County, OH)--A Richmond woman was killed in a crash on U.S. 127 in Butler County a few miles east of Oxford early Tuesday morning. Her identity had still not been released as of 5 a.m. Wednesday, but she was 69 years old and was traveling with other family members, including her grandson. Several other people were hurt. Then, the medical helicopter that responded to the scene clipped power lines and crashed. All three people on the helicopter suffered minor injuries. 127 was shut down all day Tuesday. Both crashes remain under investigation. The Richmond woman’s identity will likely be released later Wednesday.
RICHMOND, IN
wnewsj.com

CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:. • Deputies arrested a 31-year-old Wilmington male for alleged domestic violence at...
Fox 19

Fatal crash in Butler County

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead and at least three others are injured in a two-vehicle crash in Butler County early Tuesday, according to dispatchers. One person was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after first responders arrived at U.S. 127 and Eaton Road at about 4:20 a.m., dispatchers tell FOX19 NOW.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Crews search river for 16-year-old boy; name released

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Authorities have released the name of the 16-year-old boy they’re searching for in the Scioto River. Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said the boy’s name is Jeremy Sheppard. He disappeared while swimming with at least three other boys on Tuesday afternoon. The boys...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe teen dies in reported accidental drowning

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio— Tragedy befell a local family after their 13-year-old son lost his life Monday evening in what initial reports say was an accidental drowning. Officers responded to the 100 block of Old Eastern Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. after a 9-1-1 caller said they found their son unresponsive in a swimming pool.
CHILLICOTHE, OH

