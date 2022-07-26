ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience at Taft Theatre in Cincinnati Oct 21, 2022 – presale password

Cover picture for the articleThe new Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience presale password is now on our blog! Everyone with this presale information will have a great opportunity...

WLWT 5

Kenwood Theatre closing Friday after 12 years of business

CINCINNATI — Kenwood Theatre is closing after 12 years of business. The theater will close Friday, according to a statement from Theatre Management Corporation. Watch the latest headlines from WLWT in the video player above. The owner of the building came to an agreement to close the business. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
cincymusic.com

Concerts to Attend This Week: July 25th - 31st

There are a plethora of events to attend each and every day in and around Cincinnati! Can't keep track? We got you. Check out a list of note-worthy concerts happening this week! AND enter to win FREE tickets to a number of them!. PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION. 6pm. Favorite 1.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

12 Things To Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (July 29-31)

If you gotta get your goetta, you now have two full weekends to indulge in the Queen City's favorite meaty mixture at this year's Glier's Goettafest. Held July 28-31 and Aug. 4-7 at Newport's Festival Park, this annual celebration of all things goetta features eight full days of insane eats, cold beer, live music, kid-friendly games and the world's only goetta vending machine. Gorge on more than 50 different sweet and savory goetta-infused dishes ranging from goetta nachos and deep-fried goetta cheese coneys to goetta brownies and a goetta donut sandwich. 5-11 p.m. July 29; noon-11 p.m. July 30; noon-9 p.m. July 31. Additional dates Aug. 4-7. Free admission. Newport's Festival Park, Newport on the Levee, goettafest.com. Read CityBeat's story for everything you can eat at Goettafest.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

The Drinking Issue: Here's Where Greater Cincinnati Bar Owners Drink

The joke is that “it’s always 5 o’clock somewhere.” That’s certainly true in CityBeat's Drinking Issue, dedicated to appreciating Cincinnati’s bar scene. In the main portion of the guide, CityBeat staffers compiled 25 places they’re drinking right now, from hot spots to favorite dives, and what to order there. But w.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

American Idol winner to perform at Fort Thomas festival

Lawrence County native and American Idol winner Noah Thompson will perform at this year’s Merchants & Music festival in Fort Thomas. Thompson, of Louisa, Kentucky, is scheduled to perform on Saturday, Sept. 24 on the Amphitheater Stage at 7:30 p.m. He’ll be opening for Dylan Scott. The outdoor...
FORT THOMAS, KY
WKRC

A look at just a few items available at Glier's Goettafest

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - One of the Tri-State's most beloved festivals begins July 28. Kerry Schall from Glier's Goettafest shares a preview along with Kelli Bonoma from Mia Bella's. And Aleah Hordges gets her first taste of goetta. Schall also put out the call for volunteers to help with the games...
CINCINNATI, OH
Person
Theresa Caputo
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Zoo's first flamingo chick of the year hatches

CINCINNATI — There's a new chick at the Cincinnati Zoo! The zoo's first flamingo chick of the year hatched this week. The chick hatched on Monday, the zoo said. The zoo noted that flamingo chicks are white and grey when they hatch and turn pink when they are about 2-years-old.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati restaurateur goes for vacation vibes at Milford eatery

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati restaurateur has just opened his latest eatery, a family-friendly restaurant on the border of Old Milford and Terrace Park meant to evoke the feeling of being on vacation. Joe Creighton opened Covalt Station at 222 Wooster Pike on July 20. Creighton is best...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

The Pup Relief Tour gives back to neighbors in need

CINCINNATI — The six-city pup relief tour brought its free grooming services here to Cincinnati. The two-day pop-up event was hosted at the Wesley Chapel Mission Center in Over-The-Rhine. The initiative was founded in New York City in 2020 to help pet owners who are experiencing hardships during difficult times.
CINCINNATI, OH
Eaton Register Herald

‘For the Love of the Pork Festival:’ 2022 theme announced

EATON — Last week, Pork Festival officials announced the resurrected festival’s theme: “For the Love of the Pork Festival.”. The 51st Preble County Pork Festival is set for Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17-18, after being canceled and then resurrected with the help of county commissioners and RMJG Events. During a PF Board of Directors meeting held Thursday, July 14, new members of the board were selected and approved.
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
wvxu.org

A longtime Cincinnati bakery is no longer family owned

Cincinnati-based Klosterman Baking Company has been acquired by a private equity firm for an undisclosed amount. The sale was finalized July 8. "As a family, we decided it was in our best interest and the interest of the company that a new organization take the lead of the business," said Chip Klosterman in a statement on behalf of the Klosterman family.
CINCINNATI, OH
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Alina Andras

5 amazing steakhouses in Ohio

If your favorite thing to order when you go out is a good steak, then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: five amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely make time to visit if you want to see what a good steak tastes like.
OHIO STATE
thexunewswire.com

4937 Ralphh Ave 3rd

1 bedroom 1 bath, 3rd floor in covedale garden dis - Property Id: 622442. Nice quite area in a 3 family unit on the 3rd floor 1 bedrooms and one bath. Ideal for single or couple. Front room is bed, middle is a tv room, then kitchen with dine in area, then bath.. driveway parking and street. trash is included. $650.00 call 513-275-8673 Please leave message or email. **********Please do not apply if you do not meet the requirements*************
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local woman, TikTok star celebrates 100th birthday at her work

MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - A local woman's 99th birthday was celebrated at her workplace and across the world last summer. Her college-age coworker shared videos of the duo on social media, which quickly went viral. One year later, she's hitting a major milestone. “You have a lot of fans on...
MASON, OH

