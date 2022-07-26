Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience at Taft Theatre in Cincinnati Oct 21, 2022 – presale password

If you gotta get your goetta, you now have two full weekends to indulge in the Queen City's favorite meaty mixture at this year's Glier's Goettafest. Held July 28-31 and Aug. 4-7 at Newport's Festival Park, this annual celebration of all things goetta features eight full days of insane eats, cold beer, live music, kid-friendly games and the world's only goetta vending machine. Gorge on more than 50 different sweet and savory goetta-infused dishes ranging from goetta nachos and deep-fried goetta cheese coneys to goetta brownies and a goetta donut sandwich. 5-11 p.m. July 29; noon-11 p.m. July 30; noon-9 p.m. July 31. Additional dates Aug. 4-7. Free admission. Newport's Festival Park, Newport on the Levee, goettafest.com. Read CityBeat's story for everything you can eat at Goettafest.

