Today’s deals: $179 Apple Watch, back to school sale, $100 off Dyson V8, $899 MacBook Air, more
Prime Day 2022 is long gone at this point. But believe it or not, there are still tons of Prime Day-quality deals to be found. In this roundup, BGR’s team of deals experts will show you all the best deals on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
Highlights include #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows for $12.90 each, AirPods Pro for $179.99, $100 off the Dyson V8 Motorhead cordless stick vacuum for one day only, the Apple Watch Series 3 for just $179, Apple’s MacBook Air for just $899, a best-selling 24-inch smart TV with Fire TV for just $99.99, and plenty more.
Also, don’t miss Amazon’s first big back to school sale of the year!
Today’s Best Deals
- ONE DAY ONLY: Save big on back to school products, Hotel Direct bed sheets, GYMAX treadmills, and Martha Stewart gardening tools
- 🍎 Best Apple deals 🍎
- Apple AirPods Pro: $179.99 (reg. $249)
- AirPods 3: $159.99 (reg. $179)
- AirPods 2: $119.99 (reg. $129)
- Apple Watch Series 3: $179 (reg. $229)
- Apple Watch Series 7: $349 (reg. $399)
- 10.2-inch iPad: $309 (reg. $329)
- Apple Watch SE: $249.99 (reg. $279)
- AirTag 1-pack: $27.50 (reg. $29)
- MacBook Air (13.3-inch): $899 (reg. $999)
- MacBook Pro (14-inch): Up to $300 off
- 🐶 Top deals for pet owners 🐱
- Chom Chom roller pet hair remover (82,000 5-star reviews): $28.95 (reg. $30)
- HERTZKO Self-Cleaning Hair Brush for Dogs & Cats (50,000 5-star ratings): $15.49 (reg. $30)
- Angry Orange pet odor eliminator spray (59,000 5-star reviews): $37.99 (reg. $45)
Big Sales from Top Retailers
- Best Buy’s daily deals are just as good as Prime Day was last week
- Walmart just launched a huge sale with “sizzling summer savings”
- Bed Bath & Beyond is running a big sales event you don’t want to miss
- Anker store is offering great deals on some of the brand’s best-selling chargers and accessories
More Deep Discounts
- Don’t miss Target’s best deals of the day, including $100 off the Dyson V8 Motorhead vacuum
- 💡Smart home deals 🔌
- Esicoo smart plug 4-pack (#1 best-seller): $4.69 each (reg. $6.50)
- TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs: $6.25 each (reg. $7.50)
- Free Blink Mini with a Blink Outdoor camera
- 📺 Today’s best TV deals 📺
- LG C1 OLED TVs are down to all-time low prices!
- Smart TVs with Fire TV start at just $99.99 in this Amazon smart TV sale
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling Queen air mattress with 26,000 5-star ratings has a massive $75 discount today
- Give your aching feet a break with 20% off Amazon’s best-selling comfort mat
- The top-selling THISWORX handheld car vacuum has a discount today
- Drive Auto’s best-selling trunk organizer is also on sale with a deep discount
- Every kitchen needs this awesome magnetic dry erase board for refrigerators — get one today for just $12.49!
- See more of the best one-day deals on Amazon’s Gold Box deals page
