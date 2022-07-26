Today’s deals: $179 Apple Watch, back to school sale, $100 off Dyson V8, $899 MacBook Air, more

Prime Day 2022 is long gone at this point. But believe it or not, there are still tons of Prime Day-quality deals to be found. In this roundup, BGR’s team of deals experts will show you all the best deals on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

Highlights include #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows for $12.90 each, AirPods Pro for $179.99, $100 off the Dyson V8 Motorhead cordless stick vacuum for one day only, the Apple Watch Series 3 for just $179, Apple’s MacBook Air for just $899, a best-selling 24-inch smart TV with Fire TV for just $99.99, and plenty more.

Also, don’t miss Amazon’s first big back to school sale of the year!

Today’s Best Deals

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

🐶 Top deals for pet owners 🐱

Big Sales from Top Retailers

Best Buy

More Deep Discounts

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

📺 Today’s best TV deals 📺

LG C1 OLED TVs are down to all-time low prices!

Smart TVs with Fire TV start at just $99.99 in this Amazon smart TV sale

Every kitchen needs this awesome magnetic dry erase board for refrigerators — get one today for just $12.49!

See more of the best one-day deals on Amazon’s Gold Box deals page

Our Favorite Sales

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

FREE MONEY : Amazon gift card deals 2022 — learn how to get more than $50 for free!

: Amazon gift card deals 2022 — learn how to get more than $50 for free! OOPS! Amazon forgot to end these 25 popular Prime Day deals

Amazon forgot to end these 25 popular Prime Day deals Best sales of the day: See all the latest sales in the BGR Deals hub

That’s just a tiny taste of the amazing sales we found today.

Want to see all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list — we update it live every single day, all day long!

⭐ BEST DEALS OF THE DAY ⭐

Here’s a rundown of some of today’s top deals. But don’t forget to tap the button above if you want to see all the hottest offers we found for our readers.

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!