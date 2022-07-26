ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Today’s deals: $179 Apple Watch, back to school sale, $100 off Dyson V8, $899 MacBook Air, more

By Maren Estrada
BGR.com
BGR.com
 2 days ago

Prime Day 2022 is long gone at this point. But believe it or not, there are still tons of Prime Day-quality deals to be found. In this roundup, BGR’s team of deals experts will show you all the best deals on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

Highlights include #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows for $12.90 each, AirPods Pro for $179.99, $100 off the Dyson V8 Motorhead cordless stick vacuum for one day only, the Apple Watch Series 3 for just $179, Apple’s MacBook Air for just $899, a best-selling 24-inch smart TV with Fire TV for just $99.99, and plenty more.

Also, don’t miss Amazon’s first big back to school sale of the year!

Today’s Best Deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xIfcw_0gtCfG5T00
Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR
  • 🐶 Top deals for pet owners 🐱

Big Sales from Top Retailers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cDMn7_0gtCfG5T00
Best Buy

More Deep Discounts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yKWiA_0gtCfG5T00
Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Our Favorite Sales

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b08WN_0gtCfG5T00
Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

That’s just a tiny taste of the amazing sales we found today.

Want to see all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list — we update it live every single day, all day long!

BEST DEALS OF THE DAY

Here’s a rundown of some of today’s top deals. But don’t forget to tap the button above if you want to see all the hottest offers we found for our readers.

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals

Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day came to an end last week. Amazon said that millions of deals were...
SHOPPING
SPY

We’re Calling It: This Is the Best 65-Inch TV Under $500 in 2022

Click here to read the full article. We’ve said it before, and we’ll keep saying it for as long as it’s true: TV technology has reached perfection in the form of modern 65-inch flat-screen TVs. These TVs are the perfect size for mounting on the wall or displaying on an entertainment center. Companies like LG, Sony, Samsung, Vizio and TCL have made vast improvements to display technology, refresh rates and audio quality. That means even so-called budget TVs offer phenomenal picture quality, sound and smart interfaces that make it easy to access streaming apps like Hulu and HBO Max. And when...
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

What is Amazon Outlet?

An Amazon Prime membership isn't the only way to score good discounts and quick shipping on your shopping list. Meet Amazon Outlet, which is quickly becoming the preferred place for shoppers to grab highly discounted deals. Amazon Outlet carries overstocked and clearance items in various categories such as furniture, toys, electronics, home appliances, clothing, and automotive. Here's everything you need to know about the Amazon Outlet program.
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martha Stewart
BGR.com

iPhone 14 Pro models to feature faster RAM than standard models

Anyone looking to upgrade their iPhone this fall is going to have a difficult decision to make. A growing number of rumors suggest the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will outclass the cheaper models in more ways than one. And to that point, a new Digitimes report claims that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will have faster RAM than their counterparts.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

The Apple Watch 7 is still on sale at Amazon

Amazon’s Apple Watch deals for Prime Day are officially over, but the retailer is still offering a $79 discount for the GPS, 45mm version of the Apple Watch Series 7, which brings its price down to $350 from its sticker price of $429. If you missed the chance to buy the smartwatch from Amazon’s annual shopping event, don’t worry because the opportunity is still here — you just have to hurry because the deal may get taken down at any time.
ELECTRONICS
USA TODAY

Save $88 on this Kate Spade purse during the final days of the Nordstrom Anniversary sale

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. The Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 is coming to an end this Sunday, July 31, but there’s still time to grab tons of top-selling items for less. If you’ve been eyeing a new purse, we found a Kate Spade deal you won’t be able to pass up. Keep scrolling to find out how to save more than 30% on a cute Kate Spade crossbody today.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CBS News

The best futons on Amazon, Wayfair and Walmart, plus futon deals

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Whether you need a place for guests to sleep in your college apartment, or you just need a low-profile bedding...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macbook Air#Apple Macbook#Apple Products#Dyson V8#Apple S Macbook Air#Hotel Direct#Best Apple
pocketnow.com

Samsung Smart TVs are getting up to 26 percent savings on select models

Today’s deals start with several Samsung smart TVs that are currently on sale. Savings start with the 43-Inch Class QLED Q6 Series 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum Smart TV that is now available for just $449. This product won’t reveal any instant savings or a price tag on its landing page, but that’s because Amazon’s price is lower than the manufacturer’s suggested retail price. In other words, we already took the time to add this product to our cart just to tell you that you will get $151 savings if you choose to purchase this 43-inch smart TV that usually sells for $600.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

The cheapest robot vacuum sales and deals for July 2022

TechRadar's expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test. Cheap robot vacuum sales are looking particularly worthwhile these days. As the technology powering these automated helpers becomes easier (and cheaper) to utilize, robot vacuum prices are falling and offering better value for money overall. Those days of incredibly expensive Roombas are long gone now, and you'll regularly find budget models available for well under $150 / £150.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Get a renewed iPad Mini for only $82 at Amazon right now

Apple rolled out the first-generation iPad Mini in 2012, but it’s still a worthwhile purchase after more than 10 years, especially if you’re looking for iPad deals that you can purchase on a very tight budget. You can get the tablet for even cheaper if you go for a renewed device from Amazon, which is selling the refurbished first-generation iPad Mini at $38 off to make it even more affordable at just $82 compared to its original price of $120.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 49% Off The Complete Far Side, Plus $200 Off Underwater Electric Scooter

Click here to read the full article. Bad news: The work week is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Prime Day has come and gone, but there are still great Amazon deals on Cuisinart waffle makers, Braun self-cleaning electric razors, and an underwater scooter you need to add to your vacation checklist. And here’s our pick for...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Instagram
Digital Trends

Dell XPS laptops and desktops got HUGE discounts today

Few names are synonymous with PCs quite like Dell, which is why we always get pumped when we see desktop computer deals and laptop deals from this computer giant. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your gaming setup or work-from-home station, or if you’re heading back to school and need a new laptop, Dell has got you covered. Right now, Dell XPS desktops and laptops are deeply discounted, so don’t miss your chance to get a new PC at a lower price.
COMPUTERS
CNET

10 AirPods Pro Tips To Know For Your Apple Wireless Headphones

Apple's AirPods Pro are the higher-end version of its existing AirPods, boasting several unique features, including active noise cancellation for an improved listening experience and interchangeable silicone tips to get a more comfortable fit. Rumors point to Apple updating the AirPods Pro later this year, but at this time if you want Apple's best in-ear wireless headphones, the AirPods Pro are it.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

How to give your iPhone a speed boost with one simple trick

For as incredible as the iPhone is, it’s almost inevitable that your once-prized device will start slowing down with time. Now to Apple’s credit, the iPhone today has a noticeably longer shelf-life compared to iPhone models of the past. Whereas upgrading your iPhone every two years was something of a necessity a few years back — which was made easier by generous subsidies — iPhones today can easily last for years without skipping a beat. That said, if your device is running slow and you want the fast iPhone of yore, we’ve got you covered.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Dell back to school sale - save up to $700 on the latest Inspiron and XPS laptops

TechRadar's expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test. Dell has now joined in with this year's back to school sales and has an impressive selection of laptop deals available including up to $700 off its powerful Inspiron and XPS devices. And, as a bonus, all the Inspiron laptops come with six months of Disney Plus for free.
EDUCATION
SheKnows

This Frozen Pizza at Costco Is Actually Made in Italy & Redditors Say “The Crust Is the Best”

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There are some meals we always have ready to go for busy nights. Pasta with red sauce, chicken and rice, scrambled eggs. But there’s no quick-and-easy meal we get more excited for than frozen pizza. We’ve sampled tons of store-bought frozen pizzas over the years, and while there are some we’d never eat again, we’ve mostly been impressed by how the quality of frozen pizza has seemed to go up and up over the years. Costco is one of our go-to places to stock up on frozen pizza, so when we heard about a new brand they had in stock that people on Reddit love, we knew we had to spread the word.
RESTAURANTS
BGR.com

BGR.com

333K+
Followers
9K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy