Chattanooga, TN

VW's ID 4 EV Is Now Assembled in Chattanooga

By Tim Stevens
CNET
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVW has begun assembly of its all-electric SUV on US shores. This should help improve supply while also bringing more jobs to Tennessee. A cheaper, smaller-battery flavor of the ID 4 is due next year. If you prefer US-made cars, you can today add Volkswagen's ID 4 to your...

24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Electric Car With the Longest Range

The first electric cars were invented in the 1830s, and by the late 19th century were setting land speed records (the fastest exceeded 65 miles per hour) and were being used as taxis in the US and the UK. At one point in the early 1900s, there were as many as nine electric car manufacturers […]
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Chinese Automaker Makes Electric Pickup Before Tesla

Aside from owning a few notable brands such as Volvo, Polestar, and Lotus, there are very few reasons why American car enthusiasts should know much about Chinese automaker Geely. The company makes some decent-looking cars, but none of them are sold in the United States. To be honest, there haven't...
ECONOMY
The Verge

VW starts ID.4 production in Tennessee, promising cheaper EVs

The Volkswagen ID.4 electric crossover SUV is now being built at the German automaker’s vehicle factory in Chattanooga, Tennessee. It’s the company’s first EV to be manufactured in the US and signals that a more affordable version of the ID.4 is on the horizon. VW says it...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Reuters

VW begins U.S. production of EV compact SUV in Tennessee

July 26 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) said Tuesday it has begun U.S assembly of its electric compact SUV ID.4 at its plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The German automaker said it plans to deliver ID.4 SUVs produced in Tennessee as early as October and will ramp up production to 7,000 cars per month by the end of 2022. VW is actively hiring more than 1,000 new production workers through the end of the year and plans to further increase U.S. EV production next year.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
CarBuzz.com

The Forgotten VW Phaeton Could Return As Luxury EV

It seems odd today, but Volkswagen once sold a flagship luxury sedan with the same underpinnings as a Bentley. The Volkswagen Phaeton was initially slated to get a successor, but Dieselgate changed the company's entire trajectory towards electrification, killing the project. Though it never reached production, Volkswagen went ahead and built a concept car codenamed the Phaeton D2. The forgotten Phaeton was revealed to the public for the first time earlier this month, and now guests have been given a chance to explore the luxury car in more detail.
CARS
US News and World Report

Why Ford's Electric Crate Motor Is a Big Deal

Crate engines have been a thing for as long as anyone can remember, and have been a lifeline to the hot-rod community for years. A crate motor is a fully assembled engine that manufacturers can ship directly to installers. Automakers offer the engines from some of their most popular vehicles direct to customers, putting performance at their fingertips without the need to buy a whole car to get it. The engines come in all sizes and shapes, and many offer staggering performance potential.
CARS
US News and World Report

Ford Plans to Cut up to 8,000 Jobs - Bloomberg News

(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co is preparing to cut up to 8,000 jobs in the coming weeks in a bid to reduce costs and intensify its focus on electric vehicles, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The cuts are expected in Ford's salaried workforce, as...
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen Group's Big Sellers Will Have Even More In Common

The Volkswagen Group's head of volume brands recently stated that VW, Seat, and Skoda models would become more similar. Thomas Schaefer sat down for an interview with Bloomberg. He revealed that the leading volume brands would share even more parts in the future to boost efficiency and profitability across the more affordable vehicles in its portfolio. However, the various cars will still rely on unique designs to set them apart.
BUSINESS
MotorBiscuit

Cheapest Electric Cars for 2022 Says Car and Driver

Times are changing, and electric vehicles (EVs) seem to be paving the way to an alternatively powered future. However, EVs have had difficulty keeping costs down and convenience up. As a result, consumers are slower to adopt the fully-electric lifestyle. Still, if you go for the cheapest electric cars on the market like the 2022 Nissan Leaf or Chevrolet Bolt EV, you might save some money.
CARS
USA TODAY

Nissan, Ford among vehicle recalls last week

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for July 7 through 14, including a Nissan recall involving 180,176 units and a Ford recall involving 100,689 units. See the list of last week's car recalls involving t10 or more units below, or search USA TODAY's automotive recalls database...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Honda Reveals How New Electric SUV Was Designed

Honda is behind the competition with regards to electric vehicles, at least here in the United States. But that will soon change. The Japanese automaker will partner with General Motors to produce a new electric SUV model called the Prologue. It previously teased a design sketch of the Prologue, and has now shared a new video detailing the design process with the Los Angeles-based Honda Design team.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

VW Atlas Cross Sport Gets A Much Angrier Face

The updated Teramont X was recently unveiled in China, which is good news for the US-based Volkswagen SUV fans. VW's Teramont X is essentially a rebadged Atlas Cross Sport. Why did VW move away from T-named SUVs and crossovers (Touareg, Tiguan, T-Cross, Taos, etc) in favor of Atlas? So that Americans won't have a hard time saying the name, according to the rumor mill. Apparently, Atlas rolls off the tongue, while Teramont twists it up.
CARS
The Associated Press

Volkswagen starts US electric vehicle assembly in Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Volkswagen began production of its first electric vehicle assembled in the United States at a Tennessee plant Tuesday. In a news release, the German automaker said it plans to ramp up production in Chattanooga of the ID.4 electric compact SUV to 7,000 cars per month in the fourth quarter of this year, with a goal of increasing that rate next year. The kickoff comes after Volkswagen announced an $800 million investment in the company’s manufacturing of electric vehicles in North America at the Chattanooga plant in 2019, including facilities for vehicle and battery pack assembly. The company says it is hiring more than 1,000 production team workers there through the end of the year. Volkswagen Chattanooga currently employs more than 4,000 people. The start of production comes as America’s automakers take aim with electric vehicles at the largest segment of the U.S. market: modest-sized SUVs, representing about 20% of new-vehicle sales.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
CarBuzz.com

Honda Refuses To Rule Out Civic Type R Hybrid

Honda is no stranger to blending performance and efficiency - just take a look at luxury arm Acura's NSX. That car showcased what was possible for an electrified sports car, and now Honda Motor Europe's technical advisor Ko Yamamoto has said that the tech could trickle down to the Honda Civic Type R. That's not necessarily anything new, as a switch to partial or full electrification is practically inevitable, but what's interesting is that Yamamoto says we could see such a thing on the recently revealed 2023 model's platform. In an interview with Autocar, the man said that "anything is possible" but ruled out a pure electric Type R for the foreseeable future.
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Fairfax Assembly Plant Future Unclear, Says Report

GM is in the midst of a pivot towards all-electric vehicles, with plans to transition its entire light-duty passenger vehicle lineup to battery power by the 2035 calendar year. Obviously, this transition will need to include GM’s production facilities, but now, one report is casting doubt on the future of the GM Fairfax plant in Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
CarBuzz.com

VW To Introduce Cut-Price ID.4 For 2023

Volkswagen of America recently announced a series of updates for its 2023 lineup. Among the changes are revised equipment levels for the handsome Arteon, the availability of a limited edition Golf R 20th anniversary edition, and new wheel options for the Tiguan, among other things. The ID.4 is also expected...
CARS

