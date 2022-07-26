ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sir Frederick Barclay had a PUNCH UP with his twin brother on a luxury yacht over control of their business empire, his ex-wife tells court as she demands ex-Telegraph owner pays her £100m divorce settlement

By Martin Robinson, Chief Reporter
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

The ex-wife of 87-year-old former Daily Telegraph owner Sir Frederick Barclay claims he had a punch-up at sea with his twin brother Sir David in a battle for control of their businesses, the High Court has heard.

Lady Hiroko Barclay alleged in her evidence in their London divorce battle that Sir Frederick had a fight with his identical sibling on board a yacht.

The 79-year-old also claims her ex-husband owes her £100million and has asked a judge to jail him, accusing him of hoping that one of them dies to avoid paying.

The Barclay brothers were among the UK's most high-profile businessmen. Their business interests included Telegraph Media Group and The Ritz hotel in London. Sir David died in January last year, aged 86.

Lady Hiroko said Sir Frederick, and his brother David, had acquired the freehold of Brecqhou - one of the Channel Islands - in 1993 and paid £2.3 million.

And she said her ex-husband and his brother had once had a brawl while abroad in a row over the running of their businesses. 'There was a fight on a boat on the holiday,' she told the judge, 'They were punching each other'.

The brothers were reported to have bought the Leander G superyacht in around 2016, although it is not known if the alleged fight was on board.

She also told Sir Jonathan Cohen, who began overseeing a hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London on Monday, that Sir Frederick had the means to pay but was aiming to 'string things out' until 'one or other of us dies'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23lZVj_0gtCeuzO00
Lady Hiroko Barclay alleged that Sir Frederick (left) had a fight with his brother Sir David (right), in her evidence in their divorce battle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fhctg_0gtCeuzO00
Around five years ago the Barclay brothers were reported to have bought the Leander G, a 75-metre yacht. It is not known if this is the yacht they had a fight on
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Ihza_0gtCeuzO00
A barrister leading Lady Barclay's legal team told the judge on Thursday that money has not been paid - as sources indicated she had already run up legal bills exceeding £300,000 

Sir Frederick disputes her claims.

Lady Barclay said Sir Frederick had 'the means to pay', adding: 'For him to pretend otherwise is false.'

She told Sir Jonathan, in a written witness statement: 'He has no respect for me or for the court. His aim is simply to string things out, hiding behind a web of complex structures (the initial purpose behind which was the avoidance of tax), allowing our daughter Amanda to fund all his financial needs, until one or other of us dies.'

The family also has links to the Channel Islands and Monaco.

Sir Jonathan had ruled that Sir Frederick should pay Lady Barclay sums totalling £100 million after overseeing their fight over money.

The judge criticised Sir Frederick, saying he had behaved in a 'reprehensible' fashion.

He said the businessman had sold a luxury yacht and 'applied the equity for his own use', in breach of orders.

The judge said Lady Barclay had wanted £120 million and Sir Frederick had made an offer which might have led her to getting nothing.

In her witness statement, Lady Barclay said that while Sir Frederick claimed to have been evicted from a 'palatial' central London residence due to failing to keep up the mortgage, he had carried on staying there for some months, 'seemingly undisturbed, with access to his ballroom and purpose-built oxygen chamber and attended by his housekeeper, security guard and driver'.

Sir Frederick's lawyers insist he has been evicted.

On his failure to hand over the divorce settlement cash, Lady Barclay said: 'Frederick says he cannot pay. He says he has no money. I do not believe him. It is not that he cannot pay, but that he will not pay. He has never had any intention of doing so.'

She added: 'He has no respect for me or for the Court. His aim is simply to string things out, hiding behind a web of complex structures (the initial purpose behind which was the avoidance of tax), allowing our daughter, Amanda, to fund all his financial needs, until one or other of us dies.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YUF44_0gtCeuzO00
Sir Frederick and his twin brother, Sir David, were among the UK's most high-profile businessmen. Sir David (left) died in January last year, aged 86

She went on to say: 'If Frederick dies before I get my first lump sum, my monthly maintenance will stop. I will be left virtually penniless and almost certainly homeless after a relationship/marriage of close to half a century, where our standard of living was beyond extravagant.'

Lady Barclay also alleges that their daughter Amanda has become Sir Frederick's 'de facto banker' and is 'in charge of all financial and business matters about which he claims to know nothing'.

Judge Sir Jonathan Cohen previously criticised Sir Frederick, saying he had behaved in a 'reprehensible' fashion.

In an earlier ruling, he said the businessman had sold a luxury yacht and 'applied the equity for his own use' in breach of the court's instructions.

The committal proceedings continue.

IN THIS ARTICLE
