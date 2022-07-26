Three Firefighters Injured After Blaze Breaks Out At Woodmere Home

Three firefighters were injured battling a blaze in Woodmere. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Automatic6517

Three firefighters were injured battling a blaze at a Long Island home.

The fire broke out in Woodmere around 4:15 p.m., Monday, July 25.at an unoccupied residence located at 227 Mosher Ave.

Upon arrival, responders discovered the home engulfed in flames, Nassau County Police said.

The Woodmere Fire Department was joined in battling the blaze by the Lawrence-Cedarhurst, Hewlett, Inwood, and Valley Stream fire departments, who were able to extinguish the fire, police said.

The three firefighters who sustained injuries were transported to local area hospitals for treatment.

The fire is deemed non-suspicious at this time, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

