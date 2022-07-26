The New Marita's Cantina Is Just Like The Original, Only Better

Photo by Jared Acosta

By Jared Acosta

Marita's Cantina has moved to a brand new location that brings back all the old memories and characteristics that made the restaurant a Pocono landmark for nearly four decades.

Originally adjoining Charlie's Diner on Main St., Marita's Cantina, now in its third incarnation, officially opens for business today. The Mexican and Southwestern eatery initially opened back in 1984. Throughout the years, it had been tied to Hula-Hoops and Club Vogue. It temporarily closed when its original home was torn down in 2007. It re-opened shortly thereafter in the same basic location but lost its Main St. frontage and authentic Mexican feel.

Owner Ian Schreier views the re-opening as a new start. For the past fifteen years, the location has been largely hidden behind Starbucks with the original look and feel lost forever. The newest location returns the restaurant to what Schreier initially envisioned decades ago. "Monroe County and Stroudsburg have grown so much. We're very excited to have our presence on Main St. once more," said Schreier.

Upon walking in, guests are welcomed by bright colors and a vibe reminiscent of many typical cantinas scattered throughout Mexico. Surrounded by TVs in the bar area, guests can watch their favorite teams while enjoying Coronas, Dos Equis, margaritas, and a host of other drinks. This new location also provides a very comfortable carpeted dining room for guests to relax and enjoy a quiet meal. However, the highlight- particularly in warmer weather, is the large outdoor seating area directly on Main St.

Famous for its fajitas, quesadillas, and combo platters, Marita's celebrates its new location with a few new menu items, including carne asada, queso dips, and burrito bowls. Monday will remain half-priced fajita day!

Marita's Cantina

735 Main St. in Stroudsburg, PA

(570) 424-8355

https://www.facebook.com/maritasbarandgrill

Sun-Thur 11-10

Fri-Sat 11-11