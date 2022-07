A Polish scientific institute has added domestic cats to its national database of “invasive alien species”, causing fur to fly as animal lovers sought to defend their beloved pets.Felis catus, the scientific name for the common house cat, was added to the database earlier this month.The database already had 1,786 other species listed with no objections, reported the Associated Press on Tuesday.The decision to add cats, however, proved divisive and lead to the Polish Academy of Sciences publishing a blog post on its website addressing the “controversy” and citing the damage cats cause to birds and other wildlife.As far as...

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO