Behold the Samsung Galaxy S22 in Bora Purple, its purplest colorway yet

By Rajesh Pandey
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung's Galaxy S22 series is among the best Android phones you can buy on the market right now. Given the pace at which new phones are released nowadays, the lineup may feel a bit old, even though they have been on sale for only around 5 months. Now, in a bid...

Samsung's powerful Galaxy Tab S8+ is on sale at an incredible discount

Well, this came out of nowhere. Unveiled less than six months ago and properly released in April at a starting price of $900 after some initial production issues and unexpectedly high early demand, one of the best Android tablets around is all of a sudden available at only $619.99. That's...
What is Amazon Outlet?

An Amazon Prime membership isn't the only way to score good discounts and quick shipping on your shopping list. Meet Amazon Outlet, which is quickly becoming the preferred place for shoppers to grab highly discounted deals. Amazon Outlet carries overstocked and clearance items in various categories such as furniture, toys, electronics, home appliances, clothing, and automotive. Here's everything you need to know about the Amazon Outlet program.
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic gain bug fixes and improvements with One UI Watch 4.5 Beta 5

The release of the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro is just over two weeks away, with Samsung having already scheduled a Galaxy Unpacked event for August 10. For reference, Samsung is also expected to announce the Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4, prices of which leaked last week. Incidentally, a retailer may have revealed the European launch prices for the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro. Meanwhile, Samsung has released One UI Watch 4.5 Beta 5, presumably the final beta build before Samsung showcases One UI Watch 4.5 with the Galaxy Watch5 series.
T-Mobile launches new Android tablet, offers it for free

T-Mobile announced a new wave of Back-to-School deals, which also includes a free Android tablet that has just joined the Un-carrier’s portfolio, the Alcatel JOY TAB KIDS 2. More importantly, both new and existing customers can get the Android tablet for free either in stores or online, although adding a qualifying tablet line is required.
Samsung’s new Galaxy S22 color is so purple it named it twice

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 is launching in a new purple color today, which is officially called “Bora Purple.” As the company’s press release helpfully points out, “Bora” is the Korean word for “purple,” meaning that the new color is effectively called “purple purple.” It goes on sale on August 10th for $799.99, the same price as the original Galaxy S22.
The Galaxy Buds2 Pro might be Samsung's most expensive earbuds to date

Samsung is preparing to hold its second Unpacked event of the year, and there's likely a lot in store. The Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 are rumored to be announced, and we also expect the company's Galaxy Watch5 series. We'll also likely see what Samsung has in store in the audio department. We've seen rumors and leaks of the Galaxy Buds2 Pro, which will take over from the Buds Pro as Samsung's most premium earbuds to date, and a new rumor suggests these new headphones will be more expensive than their predecessors.
Samsung and Qualcomm extend and expand their partnership, casting doubt on the future of Exynos

Exynos processors have definitely seen better days. Since the Exynos-only Galaxy S6 was released in 2015, Samsung's chips have increasingly lagged behind Qualcomm's Snapdragon SoCs year after year, something the company is undoubtedly aware of. Over the past few weeks, rumors arose that Samsung will go Snapdragon-only, at least for its flagships, starting next year. Adding weight to those initial reports is a newly expanded partnership announced by Samsung and Qualcomm that promises, among other things, more Snapdragon-powered devices.
What is Wi-Fi 7?

In tech, newer usually means better and faster, and that's the case with Wi-Fi, too. The newest standard, Wi-Fi 7, is on the horizon and promises substantial speed and reliability benefits. It's that easy to summarize, but there are more particular and technical benefits it offers, improving on both Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E in key ways.
New leak sheds light on key Redmi K50s Pro specifications

Earlier this month, the Redmi K50s Pro got certified by the Chinese regulatory body 3C. As the name suggests, it is a refreshed version of the Redmi K50 Pro launched earlier this year. It does, however, bring forth some significant hardware improvements, which have been revealed by the Twitter leaker Yogesh Brar.
The Best TV Deals of 2022 Right Now—Samsung, LG, Sony, and More

If you’re in the market for a new TV, our experts have rounded up the best TV deals right now to help you save money. After all, a TV is one of the main attractions of the home. It’s the entertainment centerpiece of the living room, the background noise for the kitchen, the man-cave essential for game day, and the icing on the cake for a lazy Sunday in bed.
Weekend poll: Did you pre-order the Pixel 6a or Pixel Buds Pro?

It's been a long two-month wait for Google's next product launches, but after an official unveiling at I/O a couple of months ago, it's finally time. The Pixel 6a and Pixel Buds Pro both officially launch in just a few days, and while you'll have to wait for our impressions of Google's top-tier earbuds — assuming yours don't arrive early, that is — our feelings towards the company's latest mid-range phone are no secret.
Samsung secures Snapdragon processor supply for Galaxy devices via 7-year deal with Qualcomm that covers 6G modems

It looks like the Galaxy S22 Ultra may be the last high-end Samsung phone that is powered by two brands of mobile processors - Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and Samsung's own Exynos 2200 chipset. During its Q2 quarterly results press conference, Qualcomm hinted that it may be the exclusive supplier of the Galaxy S23 line's processing power indeed. Last we heard from credible Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo on the matter, Samsung's upcoming Exynos 2300 chipset was struggling to match Qualcomm's X70 5G modem specifications, especially in terms of its power efficiency as it is optimized for TSMC's 4nm node:
How to locate and identify your Discord ID on mobile and desktop

You may have filled out an application on Discord requiring you to enter your Discord ID, but perhaps you stumbled on where to pull this information from, leaving that option blank or accidentally entering your Discord tag instead. Your Discord ID is not the same as your Discord tag; it is much longer in length containing a unique 18-digit code string. Discord IDs publicly identify individual users, messages, Discord servers, and channels, and you're not expected to know your Discord ID off the top of your head, but you should know how to find it when the situation calls for it. So in today's guide, we illustrate precisely where to locate your Discord ID and how to differentiate between the ID and Discord tag.
Snag Samsung's Lightweight Galaxy Tablet for Up to $120 Off Today Only

Apple isn't the only brand carving out its own piece of the tablet market at the moment. Samsung also makes a line of sleek, powerful Galaxy tablets, and right now you can snag one at a bargain. Today only, Best Buy is offering up to $120 off the 2022 model of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, dropping the price down to just $250 on the 64GB model, and $310 on the 128GB model. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight.
Google’s new look for Gmail is now arriving in your inbox

In late January this year, Google previewed a new layout for Gmail with deeper Meet, Chat, and Spaces integration. Initially, the big G made the redesign available on an opt-in basis i.e., you had to switch to the integrated view manually. Then, in late June, it released the new Gmail look with Material You coating on top on an opt-out basis. Now, the company is rolling out the integrated view in Gmail to all users who have Chat turned on.
Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.

