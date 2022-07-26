Brush fire burns near San Diego freeway, prompts on-ramp closure

SAN DIEGO – A brush fire broke out early Tuesday near Interstate 5 in the Bay Park area that prompted the closure of a northbound on-ramp, authorities said.

The fire was reported shortly after 4 a.m., burning closest to northbound I-5, a San Diego Fire-Rescue incident fact sheet shows. Crews responded to the blaze in about 10 minutes and within about an hour, an agency helicopter and firefighters on the ground halted the spread of the fire.

Video shared with FOX 5 shows heavy flames burning brush and trees near powerlines in the early portion of the incident. It was not immediately clear how the fire got started.

No evacuations were issued and no injuries or property damage were reported by firefighters, who closed out the incident by about 7:10 a.m.

The northbound I-5 on-ramp at Balboa Avenue was shut down about 4:20 a.m. while crews were in the area, California Highway Patrol said. It since has reopened to travelers.

