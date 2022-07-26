ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

3 NYC Hospitals Ranked Among Top 20 in the United States

NBC New York
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree of New York City's largest hospitals rank among the top 20 in the entire country, U.S. News said in its annual Best Hospitals Honor Roll on Tuesday. NYU Langone ranks third in the nation (after coming...

www.nbcnewyork.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Herald Community Newspapers

Covid numbers rising again

It appears the Covid-19 pandemic peaked and is declining, but it also appears the virus is not going anywhere anytime soon, as the BA.5 variant has been aggressively making its way around Nassau County, especially the North Shore. BA.5 was first identified in early June, and it appears to be...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Mount Sinai, NY
State
Minnesota State
City
Rochester, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York provides grants to small organizations to aid in COVID-19 fight

State health officials on Monday announced more than $10 million in grant money will be provided to small, community-based wellness organizations to provide COVID-19 mitigation resources and services to New Yorkers. The money is meant to support organizations considered to be "trusted voices" among community members and serve people considered...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Five Northwell hospitals earn top 50 specialty ratings by US News

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022-- Five Northwell Health hospitals earned top 50 national rankings in 28 adult medical specialties – eight of them top 20 specialties – according to US News & World Report’s 2022-23 Best Hospital rankings. They are led by the obstetrics and gynecology program at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park, part of Katz Women’s Hospital, which placed seventh in the nation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005750/en/ Northwell Health obstetrics and gynecology programs at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Lenox Hill Hospital and North Shore University Hospital have been nationally ranked by US News & World Report’s 2022-23 Best Hospitals list. Credit Northwell Health
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
neurologylive.com

NYU Langone Health Ranks No. 1 in New York STATE and No. 3 in the Nation No 1. Neurology and Neurosurgery Program in the Country

Shares Best Hospitals Ranking Across All Locations in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and on Long Island. (New York, NY, July 26, 2022) – NYU Langone Health is the top hospital in New York State and No. 3 in the country, according to U.S. News & World Report’s annual Best Hospitals Honor Roll released today. These rankings include NYU Langone’s inpatient locations in Manhattan as well as NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island. U.S. News & World Report also credits NYU Langone with the No. 1 Neurology & Neurosurgery department in the country, among 14 other nationally ranked specialties, six of which also made the top 5 list.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Nyu Langone#United States#Medical Services#General Health#U S News#The Mayo Clinic
nychealthandhospitals.org

City & State Names Nine NYC Health + Hospitals Employees to Its Borough ‘Power 100’ Lists

Seven NYC Health + Hospital CEOs are among the influential people recognized for their leadership and service to New Yorkers in Brooklyn, Queens, and the Bronx. NYC Health + Hospitals today announced that nine employees from the health care system, including seven executives, have been named to City & State’s ‘Power 100’ lists in Brooklyn, Queens, and The Bronx. City & State is the premier media organization dedicated to covering New York’s local and state politics and policy. Each person on the Power 100 list is recognized for their outstanding leadership, career accomplishments, and steadfast commitment to serving New Yorkers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
beckersspine.com

HSS surgeons react to 13th top orthopedic hospital ranking by US News

New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery was named the No. 1 hospital for orthopedics for the 13th year in a row by U.S. News & World Report. The hospital was also named No. 3 in rheumatology nationwide, according to a July 26 news release. U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties for its 2022-23 rankings. HSS outperformed other hospitals in spinal fusion, hip fracture and hip and knee replacements.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rocklanddaily.com

BDE: Dr. Weidenbaum, z”l, Renowned Monsey Physician

This morning came the shocking news of the sudden passing of Dr. Dovid Weidenbaum, a renowned and beloved chiropractor in the Monsey area, who helped countless people emerge from their pain. He was in his low 50’s. His practice in Airmont was known as the Weidenbaum Wellness Center, and...
MONSEY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
nyp.org

NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital is Once Again Named One of the Nation’s Top 10 Hospitals in U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals

NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital has once again been recognized as one of the best hospitals in the nation, ranking No. 7 for the second consecutive year by U.S. News & World Report. This is the 19th year in a row that the Hospital has been cited among the top 10 hospitals in the nation. NewYork-Presbyterian ranks No. 1 in New York for cardiology and heart surgery.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MedPage Today

See Who Made This Year's List of Best Hospitals

There was no surprise when it came to first place on this year's "Best Hospitals" list from U.S. News & World Report. For the seventh consecutive year, Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., clocked in at No. 1 on the Honor Roll of the 20 institutions ranked as "delivering exceptional treatment across many areas of care," U.S. News said in an announcement of its 2022-2023 rankings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Small Earthquake Rattles Parts of New York State

Yes, New York does experience earthquakes, as experts say one struck parts of the state early Wednesday morning. And while this tremor was considered a minor one, could the Empire State ever see a quake exceeding 7.0 on the Richter Scale?. The United States Geological Survey says this part of...
ENVIRONMENT
PIX11

Why taking a nap could be bad for your heart

NEW YORK (PIX11) — For many New Yorkers, naps are an essential part of the day. As healthy as a rejuvenating minute of rest sounds, naps could actually pose risks when it comes to heart health. Dr. Umesh Gidwani from Mt. Sinai Hospital joined PIX11 Morning News on Thursday to talk about the connection between […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
caribbeantoday.com

Jamaican-American Heads Metropolitan Black Bar Association in NY

NEW YORK, New York – The Metropolitan Black Bar Association (MBBA), a unified association of Black and other minority lawyers in New York State, has announced the commencement of the term of its Jamaican-American President Carl Forbes, Jr. Forbes, a Brooklyn, New York resident, has been a member of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy