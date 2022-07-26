3 NYC Hospitals Ranked Among Top 20 in the United States

Seven NYC Health + Hospital CEOs are among the influential people recognized for their leadership and service to New Yorkers in Brooklyn, Queens, and the Bronx. NYC Health + Hospitals today announced that nine employees from the health care system, including seven executives, have been named to City & State’s ‘Power 100’ lists in Brooklyn, Queens, and The Bronx. City & State is the premier media organization dedicated to covering New York’s local and state politics and policy. Each person on the Power 100 list is recognized for their outstanding leadership, career accomplishments, and steadfast commitment to serving New Yorkers.
