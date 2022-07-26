ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

It was a good night for incumbents in N.C. municipal elections

By Spectrum News Staff
spectrumlocalnews.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
State
North Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
Government
Greensboro, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Elections
Greensboro, NC
Elections
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Municipal Elections#Election Local#Election Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections

Comments / 0

Community Policy