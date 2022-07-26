MLTPLY Launches Stable Insurance Using INSTANDA’s Platform in Ten Weeks

-- A patent by the inventors Alwis, Athula (Belle Meade, NJ, US), filed on March 17, 2021. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “The underwriting process for insurance can be a long and drawn out process, depending upon the type of insurance being sought and the proposed insured. In the consumer market, a policy for automobile insurance can generally be underwritten within a day, and many companies are now offering insurance through online portals in which coverage can be obtained rapidly upon answering a few questions. In the commercial market, the time frame for a commercial insurer to rate, quote and bind a typical management liability policy can range from a period of from 4-6 weeks, and sometimes even longer. This time period starts after the proposed insured has completed a multi-page (around 10 pages), multi-question application (around 40 questions), and where many of the questions include several sub-parts. Next, the underwriting process can be considered to have two elements, or phases, the first phase being the decision-making process, and the second phase being the delivery process, that is, the steps of getting the approved policy to the proposed insured.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO