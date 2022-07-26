ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

MLTPLY Launches Stable Insurance Using INSTANDA’s Platform in Ten Weeks

By GlobeNewswire (Canada)
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 2 days ago

Dallas Fort Worth, Texas , July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MLTPLY announced the successful launch of their latest insurtech partnership,. , with the help of INSTANDA’s complete digital platform. Stable’s first offering is owner-operators rideshare insurance for drivers in networks such as Uber or Lyft. In just ten weeks, Stable,...

insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Aviation Capital Group Announces Delivery of One A321neo to JetSMART

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- Aviation Capital Group LLC (“ACG”) announced the delivery of one new Airbus A321neo aircraft on long-term lease to JetSMART, as part of a three-aircraft sale and lease back transaction between ACG and JetSMART. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727006079/en/ Aviation Capital Group Announces Delivery of One A321neo to JetSMART (Photo: Business Wire)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
InsuranceNewsNet

Players Health Launches Breakthrough Sports Insurance Product on Socotra’s Modern Policy Core Platform

The product was developed in record time, enabling sports teams to easily insure players, coaches, and owners through BizDynamics’ digital engagement platform. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , an innovative sports platform and insurtech MGA, today launched a unique insurance product enabling amateur and professional sports teams to buy comprehensive insurance to protect players, coaches, and owners through agents or a direct-to-consumer portal.
NFL
InsuranceNewsNet

Embedded Insurance Platform Mulberri Raises $4M Seed

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Mulberri, the business insurance platform for modern PEOs and brokers, announced it has raised a. Series Seed led by a consortium that includes Hanover Technology Management,. MS&AD Ventures. , and. Altamont Capital Partners. (via insurance enterprises in its portfolio). A shared platform that makes business insurance easier to...
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Issued for System and method for the management of liability risk selection (USPTO 11379927): AllDigital Specialty Insurance

-- A patent by the inventors Alwis, Athula (Belle Meade, NJ, US), filed on March 17, 2021. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “The underwriting process for insurance can be a long and drawn out process, depending upon the type of insurance being sought and the proposed insured. In the consumer market, a policy for automobile insurance can generally be underwritten within a day, and many companies are now offering insurance through online portals in which coverage can be obtained rapidly upon answering a few questions. In the commercial market, the time frame for a commercial insurer to rate, quote and bind a typical management liability policy can range from a period of from 4-6 weeks, and sometimes even longer. This time period starts after the proposed insured has completed a multi-page (around 10 pages), multi-question application (around 40 questions), and where many of the questions include several sub-parts. Next, the underwriting process can be considered to have two elements, or phases, the first phase being the decision-making process, and the second phase being the delivery process, that is, the steps of getting the approved policy to the proposed insured.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Layoffs hit another restaurant technology company

UPDATE: This story has been updated with a comment from Lunchbox. Restaurant technology layoffs have come for Lunchbox. The fast-growing online ordering company cut a third of its staff last week, CEO Nabeel Alamgir wrote on LinkedIn, specifically in its engineering, customer success, marketing and delivery departments. "Lunchbox had grown...
BUSINESS
Black Enterprise

Microsoft For Startups Lists Seven Keys For Building A Successful Startup

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a revolution for Black Americans, with thousands starting businesses in everything from food to haircare products to clothing. To help Black entrepreneurs, Microsoft has created a platform to empower and assist startup founders at every stage. AfroTech reports the Microsoft For Startups Founders Hub is a digital platform connecting entrepreneurs and business owners with resources, mentorship, and digital tools to help on the journey from an idea to a thriving business.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Murphy
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Removes From Under Review With Negative Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of Golden Bear Insurance Company

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas removed from under review with negative implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of. Golden Bear Insurance Company. (Golden Bear) (. Stockton, CA. ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings)...
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Malayan Insurance Co., Inc.

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) of. Malayan Insurance Co., Inc. (Malayan) (. Philippines. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. These ratings reflect Malayan’s balance sheet strength, which...
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Accelerant Re (Cayman) Ltd.; Affirms Credit Ratings of Accelerant Holdings (Cayman) Ltd.’s Rated Subsidiaries

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) to. Accelerant Re (Cayman) Ltd. (Accelerant Re (Cayman)) (. Cayman Islands. ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Concurrently,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Policy#Insurers#Latin America#Globe Newswire#Pouch#Commercial Auto#The European Union
InsuranceNewsNet

Car Insurance Market to See Booming Growth : Allstate Insurance, Metlife, State Farm Insurance

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Car Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

At 16.20% CAGR, Global Pet Insurance Market Size & Share to Surpass US$ 19945.75 Million By 2028 | Pet Insurance Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report By Zion Market Research

USD 8,102.4 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to. by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 16.20% over the forecast period. Pet insurance is a pet owner's coverage that helps lower the costs of costly medical bills. Pet insurance typically pays for treating an insured owner's wounded or sick animal. It is also compensated when the animal dies, goes missing, or is stolen. Pet insurance policies primarily cover dogs, cats, and horses, while coverage for more exotic animals is available. For accident and illness policies, the average insurance cost for dogs is more than for cats. Some insurance includes routine care, general exams, preventative treatment, teeth cleaning & de-worming, and immunizations. Growing pet adoption and the increasing prevalence of feline and dog-related disorders are important drivers in this industry. Innovative insurance policies that cover pets of all ages, as well as multi-pet insurance policies that comprise numerous pets in a single plan, attract a large number of consumers. By taking such measures, private firms might increase their market share in the pet health insurance industry. Demand for pet insurance to assist minimize out-of-pocket expenses on important medical problems, including cancer & accidental injuries, is expected to drive development. However, concerns such as a lack of standardized pet health categories for reimbursement, risks for pet insurance businesses, a barrier to entrance, significant competition, and a lack of understanding regarding pet insurance are all factors that constrict the market growth.
PETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Insurance Information Institute: Investors fund lawsuits without disclosing role

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Investors with no stake in a lawsuit beyond wanting to profit from its outcome are contributing to the growth of insurer legal costs and settlement payouts, according to a new report from the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I). "Third-party litigation funding (TPLF) has devastatingly become a multi-billion-dollar global industry, turning lawsuits into investments at the expense of societal good," said Sean Kevelighan, CEO, Triple-I. "It is unconscionable that plaintiffs are able to further exploit the legal system by proactively seeking unassociated third parties to finance their lawsuits."
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
InsuranceNewsNet

Insurance Software Market Is Set to Fly High in Years to Come

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2022 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Insurance Software Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the. Insurance Software. market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin,...
SOFTWARE
InsuranceNewsNet

Boats Yachts Insurance Market May See a Big Move: Major Giants Zurich, AXA, CPIC, Chubb

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/28/2022 -- The Worldwide Boats Yachts Insurance Market Report assesses developments relevant to the insurance industry and identifies key risks and vulnerabilities for the Worldwide Boats Yachts Insurance Industry to make stakeholders aware with current and future scenarios. To derive complete assessment and market estimates a wide list of Insurers, aggregators, agency were considered in the coverage; Some of the top players profiled are.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
InsuranceNewsNet

Pet Insurance Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 14% Through 2026

Pet Insurance Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026. covers the pet insurance market drivers, restraints, size, major players and the impact of COVID-19 LONDON. ,. GREATER LONDON, UK. ,. July 28, 2022. /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Pet Insurance Global Market Report 2022 – Market...
PETS
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
685
Followers
24K+
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy