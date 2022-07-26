ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Morgan Stanley Says Beware These Two Streaming Stocks

By Chris Lange
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=415rna_0gtCb4iq00

Streaming services made a splash in recent years as more consumers cut the cord from cable and jumped on board with Netflix, Amazon and others. However, considering the current market climate and looming recession, one major Wall Street name thinks that it’s time to back off some of these stocks.

Morgan Stanley has issued a couple calls with a focus on streaming firms. Benjamin Swinburne was the lead analyst on the call for the investment house. One of the calls was fairly positive while the other was predicting even more downside.

Swinburne says in the research note that the pivot to streaming has not reduced the risk to media estimates from a slowing economy. Advertisers and consumers are likely to pull back in a recession at a time when some media these stocks have outperformed the market year-to-date thanks to already low multiples.

He is “incrementally cautious” on the TV/streaming group saying the pivot to streaming “is about to get more difficult.” Swinburne sees rising churn risk from consumers trimming their streaming portfolios in a more difficult economic environment. Additionally, Apple, Amazon and Netflix “appear to be increasingly eager to peel away” major U.S. sports from the pay-TV bundle, concludes Swinburne.

It is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.

[wallst _email_signup]

Fox Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXA) Morgan Stanley downgraded to an Equal Weight rating from Overweight and cut the price target to $38 from $45, implying upside of 13% from the most recent closing price of $33.68. The stock traded at around $36 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $31.33 to $44.95. Shares are down over 4% year to date. It has a dividend yield of 1.4%.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA): Swinburne downgraded to an Underweight rating from Equal Weight and cut the price target to $22 from $32, implying downside of 12% from the most recent closing price of $25.00. Paramount stock has a 52-week trading range of $23.68 to $42.45, and it traded near $24 a share on Tuesday. The stock is down 16% year to date. It has a dividend yield of 3.8%.

Sponsored: Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 25% to 100%, According to Wall Street

Enterprise Products Partners has performed better than most stocks this year but could move much higher. Analysts think that Medical Properties Trust's shares could jump 36% within the next 12 months. The average price target for Innovative Industrial Properties is double its current share price. You’re reading a free article...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks You Can Confidently Buy in a Bear Market

Both of these stocks have proved themselves capable of raising their payouts over the long run. Abbott Laboratories is a healthcare conglomerate that hasn't missed a dividend payment in nearly a century. With leading positions in markets for consumer healthcare goods, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson's diversified business...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Soar When the Next Bull Market Starts

Amazon is a long-term winner, but the stock is down on luck as of late. AMD soared in the past decade and could be a top chip stock winner again in the 2020s. Sea's e-commerce expansion has run into some trouble, but it's refocusing on its best opportunities and has tons of potential.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Stock#Economic Environment#Morgan Stanley Says#Fox Corp
Motley Fool

2 Warren Buffett Growth Stocks Down 65% and 92% to Buy Right Now

Snowflake is a beaten-down software stock that's worth building a long-term position in. StoneCo's valuation has been crushed amid economic challenges in Brazil, but it's got big comeback potential. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Buy This Blue Chip Dividend Stock

General Mills beat analyst estimates for net sales and earnings in the fourth quarter. The company's dividend payout ratio makes its 3% dividend yield quite safe. The stock is trading at a sensible valuation for its quality. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Markets Insider

Veteran investor Jim Rogers predicts the worst bear market of his life, a brutal recession, and limited success for bitcoin. Here are his 10 best quotes from a new interview

Jim Rogers is bracing for an epic stock-market crash and a painful recession. George Soros' former partner sees the US dollar, energy, and agriculture as solid short-term bets. Rogers ruled out buying bitcoin, arguing governments won't allow crypto to usurp fiat currencies. Jim Rogers warned a historic stock-market crash is...
STOCKS
rigzone.com

Saudis to Hike Oil Price to Record

OPEC+ kingpin Saudi Arabia is expected to price its flagship crude to Asia at a record differential for September. — OPEC+ kingpin Saudi Arabia is expected to price its flagship crude to Asia at a record differential for September even as traders see the scope for a weaker spot market the following month, highlighting a potential turning point for the market.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Drove the Dow's 650-Point Gain

The Dow rallied today after a hot inflation report earlier this week. Hawkish members of the Fed publicly said they back a 75-basis-point rate hike later this month. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Walmart, Shopify, 3M, General Electric and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday. Walmart – Shares of Walmart slid 7.6% after the company cut its quarterly and full-year outlook, saying that inflation is shifting consumer spending towards essentials and away from things such as clothing and electronics. The news also dragged other retail stocks such as Target, Kohl's, Amazon and Costco lower.
STOCKS
The Hollywood Reporter

Amazon Posts $2B Loss, Still Beats Wall Street Expectations

Amazon beat Wall Street expectations for its second quarter 2022 earnings Thursday, reporting revenues of $121.2 billion, up 7 percent from a year earlier and well above the $119 billion consensus. However, the company once again reported a loss, this time for $2 billion in the quarter. The company’s share price rose by as much as 10 percent in after-hours trading with the company projecting net sales of between $125 billion and $130 billion, up double digits from the same quarter a year ago.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Air Purifiers to Help You Breathe and Sleep BetterRoku Claims $1B In...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Amazon Sounds New Alarms on the Economy

How's the economy? Are we in recession? What is the impact of global inflation on businesses?. To all these questions, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report, the giant of online commerce and streaming, can provide answers. The company is a multinational that can help take the pulse of the global economy.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Is the property bubble FINALLY about to burst? House prices are on verge of plunging by up to 20%, economist says, thanks to soaring prices that have 'cratered demand', rising mortgage rates and a glut of supply

House prices in the US could be on the verge of dropping by up to 20 per cent because of cratering demand caused by rising mortgage rates, a leading economist warned. Ian Shepherdson, a chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, pointed out in a note to investors on Tuesday that there are now 40 percent more single-family homes available than four months ago.
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

3 Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy in the Second Half of 2022

The market outlook seems dismal ahead of the Fed's anticipated July rate hike announcement. Amid rising recession fears, more investors prefer dividend stocks for stable income assurance. Moreover, with dividend payouts slated to increase, we think it could be wise to invest in quality dividend stocks Nucor (NUE), The Procter & Gamble (PG), and AbbVie (ABBV) in the second half of 2022. Keep reading….
STOCKS
Motley Fool

How Bear Markets Can Be Like Black Friday for Value Investors

Bear markets occur when the major indexes drop by at least 20% from their previous highs. Your cost basis is the average per-share price you've paid for a stock. Dollar-cost averaging can hedge against trying to time the market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

126K+
Followers
87K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy