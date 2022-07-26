Arnold Schwarzenegger says some bodybuilders are so obsessed with being as big as possible it's killing them

Everyone makes sacrifices when they start a family. Ideally, we’re supposed to become fully realized adults who put the needs of our children ahead of our own while preparing them for the world. But in the first trailer for Netflix‘s Me Time, Kevin Hart‘s Sonny has taken it to an extreme. This stay-at-home Mr. Mom is so devoted to his kids and his family that he’s lost touch with who he was before. But that’s about to change when Sonny reunites with his best friend, Huck, played by Mark Wahlberg.

