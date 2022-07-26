Arnold Schwarzenegger says some bodybuilders are so obsessed with being as big as possible it's killing them

Julia Roberts and George Clooney are starring opposite one another in a romantic comedy, but they aren’t in love when they reunite.
"Worst 19 years of my life," says Clooney's character in the trailer, describing his relationship with his ex-wife, played by Roberts.
“We were only married for five,” she replies, which he then clarifies by noting: “I’m counting the recovery.”
The megastars teamed up for Universal’s Ticket to...
