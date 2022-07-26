James Spann: Random, scattered storms fire up again in Alabama this afternoon
By James Spann
Alabama NewsCenter
2 days ago
James Spann has a deja vu weather forecast for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. HOT, HUMID, A FEW AFTERNOON STORMS: Alabama’s weather won’t change much today. It will be partly sunny, hot and humid with random, scattered showers and thunderstorms mostly between 2 and 10 p.m. Odds of any one...
