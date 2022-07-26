Oakland police offer $7,500 reward for info in killing of food-delivery driver

Fritz Quattlebaum, the owner and operator of San Francisco’s destination jazz and supper club Black Cat, says the police are to blame for his business being repeatedly broken-into over the course of six hours during the early hours on July 26. The Chronicle reports Quattlebaum’s frustration comes from security footage obtained from the club’s camera system, which shows police arriving, taping a plastic shade over a shattered glass door, then leaving after 20 minutes. A police spokesperson told the Chronicle “​​officers at the scene acted in accordance with Police Department policy” and the spokesperson for the fire department similarly told the paper there were “absolutely no mistakes made by the Fire Department.”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO