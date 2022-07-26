ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Oakland police offer $7,500 reward for info in killing of food-delivery driver

By KTVU staff
KTVU FOX 2
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police announced a $7,500 reward for information leading to the killer of a food delivery driver. Patrick Con Woo Fung was shot and...

www.ktvu.com

Comments / 7

dank
2d ago

If he is white authority would probably "might" do something. This is the norm living in white America as a minority.

Reply(1)
4
