Old National Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) _ Old National Bancorp (ONB) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $115 million.

The Evansville, Indiana-based bank said it had earnings of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 46 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The holding company for Old National Bank posted revenue of $443.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $430.9 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $392.3 million.

